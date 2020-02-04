Search

Advanced search

Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55" Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

PUBLISHED: 14:07 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 04 February 2020

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52" TV screen sellotaped to the back of his motorbike. Picture: MPS Hackney

MPS Hackney

Eagle-eyed cops thought they were mistaken when they spotted a man driving around with a 55 inch TV perched precariously on the back of his moped, strapped on only by sellotape.

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52" TV screen sellotaped to the back of his motorbike. Picture: MPS Hackney

"Sometimes during night shifts you think your eyes deceive you due to tiredness," one officer from Hackney's 'D team' posted on Twitter in the early hours this morning, after being on patrol in Clapton.

"A quick blink, and no, you confirm what you thought you first saw."

They shared pictures of the man, whose face has been blurred, sitting astride his bike with several layers of sellotape wrapped around his chest attaching him to the massive Samsung box behind him.  The sight has provoked plenty of jokes on the social media site.

You may also want to watch:

"To be fair, at least he wasn't watching Love Island too. Was he?" quipped one joker.

"I'm sure you checked his TV license status too," added another.

"It's just a very large pizza," said someone else.

"One small push and he'd fall like a Domino!"

Police have not yet confirmed what action they took.

Most Read

Hackney Council urged to ‘protect Eastern Curve Garden’ in Dalston Conversation consultation

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden:Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Thousands more people stopped and searched in Hackney but fewer perpetrators caught

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55” Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52

Hackney New School pupil wins £44,000 sixth form scholarship

Nicole Monteiro- Ariza. Picture: Hackney New School

Most Read

Hackney Council urged to ‘protect Eastern Curve Garden’ in Dalston Conversation consultation

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden:Picture Ken Mears

Hackney Council consults on plans to open 2012 Olympic Park bridge to the public

Gainsborough Briidge in Hackney Wick. Picture: Hackney Council

Thousands more people stopped and searched in Hackney but fewer perpetrators caught

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55” Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52

Hackney New School pupil wins £44,000 sixth form scholarship

Nicole Monteiro- Ariza. Picture: Hackney New School

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Alli injury ‘not as bad’ as feared says Spurs boss Mourinho

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is booked for a challenge on Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Clapton CFC fall short in the John Greenacre Memorial Trophy

Clapton CFC women in action against Clapham (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

I’ve been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O’s striker Sotiriou after double

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55” Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52

Masterchef finalist and Hoxton restaurateur Adam Handling denies The Frog could become a ‘speakeasy’

The Frog in Hoxton Square. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24