Hackney cops spot moped driver with 55" Samsung TV behind him - strapped on only by sellotape

Police in Hackney spotted the man driving around with a 52" TV screen sellotaped to the back of his motorbike. Picture: MPS Hackney MPS Hackney

Eagle-eyed cops thought they were mistaken when they spotted a man driving around with a 55 inch TV perched precariously on the back of his moped, strapped on only by sellotape.

"Sometimes during night shifts you think your eyes deceive you due to tiredness," one officer from Hackney's 'D team' posted on Twitter in the early hours this morning, after being on patrol in Clapton.

"A quick blink, and no, you confirm what you thought you first saw."

They shared pictures of the man, whose face has been blurred, sitting astride his bike with several layers of sellotape wrapped around his chest attaching him to the massive Samsung box behind him. The sight has provoked plenty of jokes on the social media site.

"To be fair, at least he wasn't watching Love Island too. Was he?" quipped one joker.

"I'm sure you checked his TV license status too," added another.

"It's just a very large pizza," said someone else.

"One small push and he'd fall like a Domino!"

Police have not yet confirmed what action they took.