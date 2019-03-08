Search

'Why did council give Morgan Sindall the Britannia leisure centre contract?' ask campaigners

PUBLISHED: 21:29 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:34 07 May 2019

The Britannia Leisure Centre

The contract to re-build Britannia Leisure Centre has been handed to Morgan Sindall - despite the firm being found guilty of overcharging for shoddy work in a previous contract worth nearly a million pounds.

Campaigners against the new development bordering Hoxton Park were horrified to discover the fact, after spotting a worker wearing a Morgan Sindall vest in Shoreditch Park.

The council has defended its decision, stating that Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure which has been awarded this contract is a different company within the Morgan Sindall Group.

"The decision was taken after a full, public and competitive tender process," said Hackney mayor Phil Glanville.  "It is an experienced company with an excellent track record of building first-class public buildings, and we are confident it will deliver a state-of-the-art new leisure centre for local people."

Campaigner Pat Turnbull is not convinced however.

She said: "Why has the council chosen a builder which has already failed in work it was contracted to do?

"The quibble about which arm of Morgan Sindall is doing the work does not change the fact that it is the same firm. Did they get the contract by the same 'aggressive pricing'?

"We already have a leisure centre for local people - Britannia Leisure Centre - which, according to the council at the planning committee, could have been fully refurbished for half the cost of building this one."

Last month the Gazette broke the story that "aggressive pricing", excessive claims for works and "dishonourable culture" to be "common" practice following a probe into the management of Hackney Council's £246m housing contracts.

Problems with electrical specialist Morgan Sindall which came to light two years ago have now been detailed in a council report.

It was supposed to be doing jobs the council couldn't do itself in-house - but only completed 24pc of the 1,452 repairs it should have done in 18 months.

Many jobs had to be redone because of low quality, and the firm was found to have double charged for some of the work.

Morgan Sindall declined to comment.

