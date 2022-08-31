Hackney mayor promises 'fresh start' on Morning Lane development

Hackney mayor Philip Glanville has said he is making a “fresh start” on the redevelopment plans for the Tesco site in Morning Lane.

At a consultation with Morning Lane People's Space (MOPS) campaigners on Thursday, August 25 he said “all possibilities are open” for the project going forward.

He proposed putting together a “charter” containing all the relevant information to ensure more transparency in the process.

“Having a clear charter that says what the key things that the community and the council most valued about the site, whether it is about housing, a big Tesco, how the next stage of the process could be run, all the information we have… shared with the people."

He continued: “Especially since the whole process is going to take some time, it can keep the people’s trust and make sure they believed in the process."

The council bought the Morning Lane site, near Hackney Central, in 2017 from Tesco.

The previous development contract with Hackney Walk Ltd ended in March, and the council is looking for a new partner.

The MOPS campaigners have since been pushing for the community’s needs to be heard.

Adam Forman, of the MOPS campaign, said: “We are arguing that we shouldn’t even be talking about affordable housing, we should talk about social housing…We are demanding 50 per cent social housing”.

The mayor said in July he would be pushing for 50pc affordable housing on the site, but that 50pc social housing would be "almost impossible".

Heather Mendick, another MOPS campaigner, proposed considering “how to make spaces (commercial) that are cheap for people and sustainable for people”.

She added: “We want houses that people can spend all their lives in…houses that have a use value and not just an exchange value."

Mr Glanville said the council’s vision is to carry out a development that is ambitious and appeals to the community.

Mr Forman welcomed the suggestion of a charter, saying: “It’s got a chance of working, but we have got to hold him to it and see how that goes."