Mosque and church communities work together to raise money for world water day
PUBLISHED: 15:59 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 10 March 2020
Holly Chant
Mosque and church communities worked together on Saturday (February 29) to raise money and celebrate world water day.
People from St John of Jerusalem church in South Hackney and Hackney Central Masjid united on a cold, water-filled day outsides Tesco's on Well Street and collected donations for international charities; Water Aid and Muslim Hands.
Bashir Uddin, a representative from the Hackney Central Masjid, said: 'I'm so excited that the church and the mosque are getting together in order to raise money for a very valuable cause - water.
It means a lot to see the church and the mosque communities coming together because of what's happening around the world and in our neighbourhoods.
There's so much tension [and] misunderstanding going around but this kind of work helps to demystify a lot of misunderstandings between communities - it helps to get ourselves closer to each other and work in harmony to create better communities.' It's the first of many joint projects planned and the two communities will join forces again on March 21 at New Kingshold Community Centre at 1pm to donate all the money they have raised, have a community feast and drink water.
Reverend Andrew Wilson said: 'It's been really lovely this morning. We were working together, chatting and building up relationships and that's a big part of it. It's a really lovely way to work together for a good common purpose.'