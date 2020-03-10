Search

Advanced search

Mosque and church communities work together to raise money for world water day

PUBLISHED: 15:59 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 10 March 2020

Reverend Andrew Wilson from St John of Jerusalem church and Bashir Uddin from Hackney Central Masjid. Picture: Holly Chant

Reverend Andrew Wilson from St John of Jerusalem church and Bashir Uddin from Hackney Central Masjid. Picture: Holly Chant

Holly Chant

Mosque and church communities worked together on Saturday (February 29) to raise money and celebrate world water day.

All the money collected on the day and later will be donated to international charities Water Aid and Muslim Hands. Picture: Holly ChantAll the money collected on the day and later will be donated to international charities Water Aid and Muslim Hands. Picture: Holly Chant

People from St John of Jerusalem church in South Hackney and Hackney Central Masjid united on a cold, water-filled day outsides Tesco's on Well Street and collected donations for international charities; Water Aid and Muslim Hands.

You may also want to watch:

Bashir Uddin, a representative from the Hackney Central Masjid, said: 'I'm so excited that the church and the mosque are getting together in order to raise money for a very valuable cause - water.

It means a lot to see the church and the mosque communities coming together because of what's happening around the world and in our neighbourhoods.

People from St John of Jerusalem in South Hackney and Hackney Central Masjid worked together to raise money for UN World Water Day. Picture: Holly ChantPeople from St John of Jerusalem in South Hackney and Hackney Central Masjid worked together to raise money for UN World Water Day. Picture: Holly Chant

There's so much tension [and] misunderstanding going around but this kind of work helps to demystify a lot of misunderstandings between communities - it helps to get ourselves closer to each other and work in harmony to create better communities.' It's the first of many joint projects planned and the two communities will join forces again on March 21 at New Kingshold Community Centre at 1pm to donate all the money they have raised, have a community feast and drink water.

Reverend Andrew Wilson said: 'It's been really lovely this morning. We were working together, chatting and building up relationships and that's a big part of it. It's a really lovely way to work together for a good common purpose.'

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Sporting Club de Mundial get back to winning ways in league

Sporting Club de Mundial score against Power Red. Picture: James Starkey

O’s boss Embleton says no handshakes due to coronavirus outbreak was ‘unusual’

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Julian Nagelsmann urges Leipzig to finish off injury-hit Spurs

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Embleton wonders how different O’s season could have been with McAnuff

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Mourinho confident of winning trophies at Tottenham ahead of Leipzig tie

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Premier League match against Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Drive 24