Hackney school pupils bag top spots in national architecture competition

Published: 4:51 PM January 19, 2021

Mossbourne Sixth Form pupils Hani and Humairah doing the MyKindaFuture and the Chartered Institute of Building presentation. - Credit: Mossbourne Sixth Form

Aspiring architects at a Hackney school were awarded prizes in a national competition.

Three teams from Mossbourne Sixth Form’s architecture and built environment programme entered this year's construction challenge set by MyKindaFuture and the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).

Entrants had to imagine the redevelopment of the former Tilbury power station in Essex and three teams from Mossbourne designed a new cultural​ centre, a wildlife nature reserve and a water park.

Working with The London School of Architecture, the pupils presented their proposals in a filmed submission to CIOB.

All three Mossbourne teams made the final, including a team made up of Christopher Hew, Lukas Berr and Louis Skelding.

A team with Lena Westerburg Burr, Hani Ali and Humairah Adia's bagged second place, while a third group - Louis Burrows, Gabriel Colenso, Gwilym Watson and Pei Feng - came third.

They will each receive a £50 voucher from CIOB.

Karl Dodd, teacher of product design and director of the programme, said: “Placing so highly in a national competition is no small feat, and it is down to their sheer determination to show what they are capable of."

