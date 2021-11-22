Female motorcyclist hospitalised following Albion Road crash
Published: 2:25 PM November 22, 2021
Updated: 3:21 PM November 22, 2021
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A female motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Stoke Newington.
The crash took place on Sunday evening (November 21) near Clissold Park.
Police said they were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.40pm to reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Albion Road, at the junction with Church Walk.
Officers attended the scene and the female rider was taken by LAS to hospital.
Police say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
