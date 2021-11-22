News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Female motorcyclist hospitalised following Albion Road crash

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:25 PM November 22, 2021
Updated: 3:21 PM November 22, 2021
Ambulance crews took the man to a major trauma unit. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A female motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Stoke Newington.

The crash took place on Sunday evening (November 21) near Clissold Park.

Police said they were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.40pm to reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Albion Road, at the junction with Church Walk. 

Officers attended the scene and the female rider was taken by LAS to hospital.

Police say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Most Read

  1. 1 South Hackney stabbing: Woman arrested and man left fighting for his life
  2. 2 'Protests to continue' despite Hoxton museum stating it could move slave trader statue
  3. 3 Hackney man wanted in relation to alleged Chelmsford assault
  1. 4 Men sought in relation to racially-motivated attack near Brick Lane venue
  2. 5 Five convicted for 'horrifying' Broadway Market stabbing
  3. 6 Planet Organic to open in Broadway Market on December 14
  4. 7 Potential travel disruptions in east and central north London this week
  5. 8 All Points East 2022: Headline acts announced for Victoria Park festival
  6. 9 Hackney parents vow to keep fighting to save Fernbank and Hillside children's centres
  7. 10 Dalston Punjabi restaurant and Masterchef star awards nomination
London Live
Metropolitan Police
London Ambulance Service
Stoke Newington News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Angelina Sulemane who is missing from her home in Hackney

Police appeal to track down missing Hackney school girl

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hackney Blue Badge holder Mehmet and his wife in his home at Holmleigh Road Estate

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Disabled Hackney pensioner says School Street fine unfair

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 24-01-2018 of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. Issue date: Wednesday June 2, 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

Changes made at Hotspur Way over the international break

Buez Hadgu

Author Picture Icon
Prince Rodriguez, 23, of Hackney, was sentenced to four years in jail at the Old Bailey

London Live

Jailed: Hackney con artist 'callously targeted' women in romance scams

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon