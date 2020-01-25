Search

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Upper Clapton stabbing

PUBLISHED: 11:48 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 25 January 2020

Mount Pleasant Lane. Picture: Google street view

A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Upper Clapton last night.

Police were called to a home in Mount Pleasant Lane at 11.30pm following reports of a disturbance.

A man was found inside with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of emergency services, he was declared dead a short time later.

Enquiries are underway to confirm his identity and to notify his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a north London police station.

Homicide detectives from the Met's specialist crime command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD9064/24Jan.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

