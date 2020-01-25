Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Upper Clapton stabbing
PUBLISHED: 11:48 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 25 January 2020
Google street view
A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Upper Clapton last night.
Police were called to a home in Mount Pleasant Lane at 11.30pm following reports of a disturbance.
A man was found inside with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of emergency services, he was declared dead a short time later.
Enquiries are underway to confirm his identity and to notify his next of kin.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a north London police station.
Homicide detectives from the Met's specialist crime command are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD9064/24Jan.
Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.