Search

Advanced search

Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott speaks out in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

PUBLISHED: 15:10 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 09 June 2020

Protestors gathered at Parliament Square on Saturday June 6 against police brutality and institutional racism. Picture: Rebecca Smith

Protestors gathered at Parliament Square on Saturday June 6 against police brutality and institutional racism. Picture: Rebecca Smith

Rebecca Smith

An online Black Lives Matter rally saw activists and MPs speak out in solidarity with protesters demonstrating against police brutality and racism.

Diane Abbott at a protest last year at Stoke Newington police station over the death of Rashan Charles who died after contact with police in July 2019.Diane Abbott at a protest last year at Stoke Newington police station over the death of Rashan Charles who died after contact with police in July 2019.

Protests erupted in America following the death of George Floyd on May 25 and have since sparked similar events in Hackney and the rest of the UK.

READ MORE: Hackney Black Lives Matter Vigil

Speakers at the virtual demo on Sunday June 7 urged people to acknowledge the existence of institutional racism and police brutality in Britain as well as America and emphasised the importance of the demonstrations despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Diane Abbott MP said: “Tory MPs are saying people shouldn’t go out and demonstrate for safety reasons but police violence is a threat to the safety of black people, particularly black men, internationally. It’s right to demonstrate against that.

A peaceful and socially distanced Black Lives Matter protest will be held on June 13. Picture: Che MontgomeryA peaceful and socially distanced Black Lives Matter protest will be held on June 13. Picture: Che Montgomery

“The history of empire, of British slave holders like Bristol’s Edward Colsten and the history of colonialism is an intrinsically violent one. In 1985, the original Tottenham riots were caused by the death of Cynthia Jarrett after a police raid on her home.

“We’ve heard about the deaths of so many black people in custody and the thousands of BAME deaths from Covid-19 is also a form of violence.”

Ms Abbott and other MPs have written to the government to call for an end to the exportation of rubber bullets and tear gas to the US.

You may also want to watch:

“We should not be aiding and abetting Trump in repressing his own people,” Ms Abbott said.

Thousands of people watched the online rally which was hosted by Hackney Stand Up To Racism.

Kadisha Burrell, sister of Kingsley Burrell who died in West Midlands Police’s custody in 2011, spoke about the need to campaign collectively to secure justice and raise concerns. She said her brother, like many others, died uttering the same words as George Floyd - “I can’t breathe”.

She said: “For the last nine years we have been fighting to improve the material conditions of our lives. We have fought against deaths in police custody and worked to overcome systematic racism, economic inequality and mass incarceration.

“During a global pandemic the impact of this bias is clearer – now more than ever.”

Residents of Hackney and Islington have been invited to join a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest at Newington Green Roundabout from 2pm to 6pm on June 13.

To show support for the movement, people are also encouraged to Take The Knee every Wednesday at 6pm.

To watch the online rally, click here,

For more information on Hackney Stand Up To Racism ,visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Lower Clapton

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hackney NHS nurse’s bike stolen during 12-hour night shift battling coronavirus

Sam Follett's bike was stolen while she worked at St Bartholomew�s Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Brittany Catton

Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney

Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Lower Clapton

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hackney NHS nurse’s bike stolen during 12-hour night shift battling coronavirus

Sam Follett's bike was stolen while she worked at St Bartholomew�s Hospital. Picture: Submitted by Brittany Catton

Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney

Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak

Spurs midfielder Sissoko reflects on an extraordinary 2020 so far

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal

Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott speaks out in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

Protestors gathered at Parliament Square on Saturday June 6 against police brutality and institutional racism. Picture: Rebecca Smith
Drive 24