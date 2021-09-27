Published: 11:23 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 11:58 AM September 27, 2021

Hackney MPs have weighed in on the fuel crisis as shortages at petrol stations cause havoc on local roads.

Long queues at petrol stations across the country have been seen for three days with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan saying some care workers, NHS staff and taxi drivers are unable to fill up.

Mr Khan said the cause of the problem has been a predictable shortage of haulage drivers since Brexit and the pandemics affect on the training of new drivers.

Queues for the last petrol in Hackney. We didn’t vote for Brexit but paying the price. pic.twitter.com/NJYSQrFfcF — Sid Lockner (@SidLockner) September 24, 2021

Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott weighed in on Twitter, adding: "There is no question that the cause of our current food and petrol shortages is Brexit.

"The Brexiters refuse to admit it. But nobody can say that we were not warned."

The MP was also critical of the government's transport chief Grant Shapps's claims about there being no fuel shortage. He blamed the problems on 'panic buying'.

"If you believe that, you will believe anything," Ms Abbott said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch Meg Hillier has been challenging the government's Department for Business this week in Westminster about the recent hike in energy prices and the collapse of several energy suppliers.

In response to £20 cuts to Universal Credit and the planned increase in National Insurance contributions due next April, Ms Hillier said during her weekly online round-up: "Household pockets are being hit hard and the government needs to have a plan. Not just for energy but to look at this impact on households."

Ms Abbott also shared her concerns for the coming winter: "There is definitely going to be less money in the pockets of Hackney people because of a combination of the cut in universal credit, increase in national insurance and rising prices.

"The detrimental effects of Brexit were predicted at the time and they are now feeding through with fuel shortages and empty shelves in supermarkets. It could be a very grim Christmas for people in Hackney."

A familiar site for many drivers in Hackney and across the UK. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Meanwhile, to ease the immediate crisis the Prime Minister will consider today (September 27) whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations.

In addition, the transport minister has announced the creation of 5,000 three-month visas to bring in extra hauliers from abroad to address delivery pressures.

He told the BBC the move would fix the “100 to 200” fuel tanker driver shortfall, as he urged motorists to be “sensible” and only fill up when necessary to help alleviate the queues.