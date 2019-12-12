Search

Museum of London Archaeology staff strike over pay outside Hoxton HQ

PUBLISHED: 13:47 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 12 December 2019

Staff at MOLA went on strike over pay

Staff at MOLA went on strike over pay

paul bolding

Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) staff went on strike over pay, complaining that despite their qualifications they are struggling to earn the London living wage.

Hackney South and Shoreditch incumbent MP Meg Hillier joined staff at MOLA as they went on strike over payHackney South and Shoreditch incumbent MP Meg Hillier joined staff at MOLA as they went on strike over pay

Members of the Prospect union, representing 230 of MOLA's 300 staff demonstrated outside the organisation's headquarters in Eagle Wharf Road, Hoxton, yesterday.

The one-day strike and work to rule was intended to press demands for a pay and grading system. Members rejected a 2.5 per cent pay offer and claim MOLA has refused to talk.

MOLA originated from a set of departments within the Museum of London but it is now entirely separate and is one of the largest archaeological service providers in the UK.

"People working at the cutting edge of archaeology with degrees and postgraduate qualifications are struggling to earn the London living wage," said Garry Graham, union deputy general secretary.

"These are the people we entrust our heritage to," he added.

A spokesperson for MOLA said: "We respect the right of our staff to take this action and are fully compliant with our role and responsibilities. We look forward to welcoming colleagues back to work soon."

