NCS advisor Jermain Jackman encourages teens to sign up for summer youth programme

PUBLISHED: 13:08 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 12 June 2019

Co-chair of the Hackney Young Futures Jermain Jackman (left) volunteers at Groundwork community garden with NCS graduate Jai Ellis Crook. Picture: NCS Trust

NCS Trust

The Voice winner Jermain Jackman joined graduates from the government's National Citizen Service (NCS) youth summer programme as they volunteered at the Groundwork community garden in Lower Clapton Road.

From left to right, NCS and Groundwork London volunteers: Nathalie Botcherby, Jack Narbed, Usman Ahmed, Kiera Moore, Jai Ellis-Crook and Hannah KashmanFrom left to right, NCS and Groundwork London volunteers: Nathalie Botcherby, Jack Narbed, Usman Ahmed, Kiera Moore, Jai Ellis-Crook and Hannah Kashman

Jermain is a graduate of the scheme which has a volunteering component. He is also the youth advisor to the NCS, which has found a quarter of teens in London do not volunteer because they don't know how to get involved.

You may also want to watch:

Jermain got stuck in helping move flowers left over from the Chelsea Flower Show into the garden, and clearing space for them to be planted, and said the experience reminded him of the importance of playing an active role in your community.

"We have a responsibility to empower people to get involved from a young age, especially as they are the leaders of tomorrow," he added. "One of the reasons I love NCS is that it shows young people just how easy it is to make a difference."

Places are still available for 16- to 17-year-olds to take part in the NCS programme this summer.

