New air-conditioned trains launched on Hackney Overground lines into Liverpool Street

PUBLISHED: 17:27 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 03 March 2020

The new Overground trains now running on the Liverpool Street to Cheshunt, Chingford and Enfield Town lines. Picture: TfL

Archant

Brand new air-conditioned trains with USB charging have been rolled out on the London Overground lines passing through Hackney into Liverpool Street.

The four-car Class 710 trains, which were first launched on the Gospel Oak to Barking line last year, will increase capacity by about 10 per cent on lines to Cheshunt, Chingford and Enfield Town. At peak times they can be connected and run as eight-car units.

The Cheshunt and Enfield Town line passes through Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, Rectory Road and London Fields, while the Chingford route stops at Clapton and Hackney Downs.

The walk-through trains, which also have real-time information screens, will be introduced in phases, and all new trains are set to be running by the end of June.

Deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander said: "These new state-of-the-art trains will improve reliability, boost capacity and deliver a range of additional benefits to passengers including free Wi-Fi and real-time information screens."

