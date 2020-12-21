Hackney CCTV van brought in to enforce new traffic rules

Published: 11:03 AM December 21, 2020

Hackney's new enforcement van has been called Colombo by Cllr Burke. - Credit: Hackney Council

A new fully-electric CCTV enforcement van will be monitoring Hackney's traffic filters to ensure drivers observe road restrictions.

READ MORE: Traffic filter vandals graffiti over road closure signs in Hackney

Hackney Council has been rolling out low traffic schemes around the borough to reduce car use and encourage people to walk and cycle more.

Measures such as traffic filters have been implemented to limit or prevent through-traffic on certain streets.

READ MORE: Anti-LTN convoy delivers cabbages to Hackney Town Hall

But nearly all filters were installed without bollards, so emergency services can pass through them.

READ MORE: LTNs cause ‘no significant change’ in overall Hackney traffic, early TfL data reports

The council says its new enforcement van, nicknamed Colombo by environment chief Cllr Jon Burke after the fictional detective of the same name, will ensure drivers adhere to the new rules.

Meet Columbo, Hackney Parking Service's new fully-electric CCTV enforcement van. We hope he doesn't have much to do, but residents can now breathe easy as we ensure the borough's open filters are kept free of drivers who refuse to observe the rules...🔎 pic.twitter.com/DHPHr44XqB — Cllr Jon Burke (@jonburkeUK) December 17, 2020

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Burke said: "We don't want to make a penny from Hackney's drivers.

"However, where we know vehicles continue to illegally drive through filters, our new CCTV van is just one more thing to help reduce traffic in each area."