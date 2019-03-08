New choir for Hackney youngsters launches today

Vicar Niall Weir with Tom Daggett. St Pauls West Hackney

A new choir for youngsters in Hackney will launch today after receiving the backing of Sadiq Khan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hackney Choral will be run out of the church hall of St Paul's West Hackney in Stoke Newington Road. It is aimed at kids aged 12 to 18 and will launch with a taster session today.

It will then take place in term time from 4pm, when there will be free pizza and a homework club, followed by rehearsals from 4.45pm to 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

Choir director Tom Daggett said: “We know what a difference music makes to people's lives – so we are thrilled to have the mayor's backing to start a new choir for young people in Hackney.

“We want to give our members a safe space to be the best they can be – please help us find young people who love music.”

The choir is run in partnership with the council-run Hackney Music Service hub and St Paul's Cathedral.

For more information click here.