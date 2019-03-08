Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New choir for Hackney youngsters launches today

PUBLISHED: 15:29 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 29 April 2019

Vicar Niall Weir with Tom Daggett.

Vicar Niall Weir with Tom Daggett.

St Pauls West Hackney

A new choir for youngsters in Hackney will launch today after receiving the backing of Sadiq Khan.

Hackney Choral will be run out of the church hall of St Paul's West Hackney in Stoke Newington Road. It is aimed at kids aged 12 to 18 and will launch with a taster session today.

It will then take place in term time from 4pm, when there will be free pizza and a homework club, followed by rehearsals from 4.45pm to 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

Choir director Tom Daggett said: “We know what a difference music makes to people's lives – so we are thrilled to have the mayor's backing to start a new choir for young people in Hackney.

“We want to give our members a safe space to be the best they can be – please help us find young people who love music.”

The choir is run in partnership with the council-run Hackney Music Service hub and St Paul's Cathedral.

For more information click here.

Most Read

Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after double stabbing in central Hackney

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney murder: Man dies after Frampton Park Road stabbing

A police cordon in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stoke Newington road closures: Tug of war goes on as hundreds of protesters take to Clissold Park

Clean Air for Schools March on 26.04.19. Children and parents from Grasmere and William Patten primary schools, march to Clissold Park. Pictured the rally in the park

Stoke Newington stabbing: Police arrest 11th suspect in connection to Steven Brown murder investigation, following Newington Green knife attack

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Most Read

Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after double stabbing in central Hackney

The scene in Wilton Way, Hackney, after a man was stabbed. A few hundred yards away and moments earlier, a second man - who has now died - was stabbed in Frampton Park Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney murder: Man dies after Frampton Park Road stabbing

A police cordon in Frampton Park Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stoke Newington road closures: Tug of war goes on as hundreds of protesters take to Clissold Park

Clean Air for Schools March on 26.04.19. Children and parents from Grasmere and William Patten primary schools, march to Clissold Park. Pictured the rally in the park

Stoke Newington stabbing: Police arrest 11th suspect in connection to Steven Brown murder investigation, following Newington Green knife attack

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tottenham need to call upon spirit of 84 against Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur's young goalkeeper Tony Parks with the UEFA Cup trophy in 1984 at White Hart Lane after saving two penalties against Anderlecht in the final second leg (pic: PA Images).

Clapton appoint new managerial trio ahead of next season

Clapton play at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bobby Awofeso: Police to reopen case after coroner notes attack in Upper Clapton Betfred contributed to death

Colleen Marlow and her late father Bobby Awofeso.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists