Published: 1:30 PM August 9, 2021

A CGI image shows what the Broadwood Piano Works development in Hackney Wick will look like. - Credit: Southern Grove

The latest development plans to be unveiled in Hackney Wick include a £55million mixed use student accommodation scheme which aims to turn the area into a vibrant off-campus community.

Developer Southern Grove Group will transform the old Broadwood Piano factory on Fish Island into more than 200 bedrooms with co-working facilities, a gym and space for pop-ups and creative workshops.

Meanwhile Southern Grove's joint venture sister company, student accommodation specialist Future Generation, has already secured an adjacent site for a 330-bed mixed-use student scheme called The Vogue.

The Vogue already has planning consent and is currently under construction.

Tom Slingsby, chief executive of Southern Grove Group, said: “Hackney Wick is one of the most rapidly regenerating areas of London, and The Vogue and The Broadwood Piano Works are very much going to be a part of that.

“The first and second phases will come together to create one of the most cosmopolitan and diverse communities of students in the capital, a melting pot of different disciplines and interests."

He adds that the "phenomenal pace" of wider Hackney Wick developments over the next few years will also deliver opportunities to residents and visitors.

The Broadwood Piano Works will be built as a second phase to The Vogue, making Hackney Wick a destination for students of nearby University of East London, Queen Mary University of London in Mile End and Olympic Park's Here East campus.

The Olympic Park campus is home to Loughborough University London's postgraduate campus and University College London's East Campus.

It is also where the London College of Fashion's new campus will be housed, currently under development - set to bring the college's six existing sites in one place for the first time in its 120-year history.

The Broadwood Piano Works, acquired this month, will retain the heritage chimney and boiler house that formed part of the John Broadwood & Sons piano factory, which once occupied the site.

In addition, Hackney Wick will also see more than 1,800 new homes built for two new communities called East Wick and Sweetwater in the Olympic Park, alongside shops, schools and community facilities.

The public realm around Hackney Wick station is also being regenerated, with the addition of nearly 200 homes.