Schemes to demolish garages for new housing in Hackney given green light

PUBLISHED: 17:37 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 03 September 2020

A CGI of the Wimbourne Street plans. Picture: Submitted by Hackney Council

A CGI of the Wimbourne Street plans. Picture: Submitted by Hackney Council

Archant

Schemes to build more than 100 new homes on garages and car parks in Hoxton have given the green light.

Wimbourne Street. Picture: Sean Pollock PhotographerWimbourne Street. Picture: Sean Pollock Photographer

Council-owned land in Wimbourne Street which currently houses 27 garages will be redeveloped into 59 new homes in a six and an eight-storey building.

Meanwhile, garages in Buckland Street are to be demolished for 54 new properties in three six-storey villa blocks.

The developments will both be car-free, except for blue badge holders, and include hundreds of cycle parking spaces in total.

The plans were agreed at a Hackney Council Planning Sub-Committee on September 2.

A CGI of the new Buckland Street. Picture: Submitted by Hackney CouncilA CGI of the new Buckland Street. Picture: Submitted by Hackney Council

At Buckland Street there will be 22 homes for social rent, 14 for shared ownership and 18 homes for outright sale, while at Wimbourne Street there will be 22 homes for social rent, 11 for shared ownership and 26 for outright sale.

This amounts to more than 60 per cent social rent and shared ownership.

It is all part of the authority’s housebuilding programme.

A CGI of the new Buckland Street. Picture: Submitted by Hackney CouncilA CGI of the new Buckland Street. Picture: Submitted by Hackney Council

READ MORE: Hackney Council admits flagship Housing Supply Programme will see less affordable homes built than first planned

Deputy mayor Cllr Rebecca Rennison, finance, housing needs and supply chief, said: “With more than 13,000 families on our waiting list, it’s essential we do everything we can to build new homes ourselves – maximising the amount of genuinely affordable council homes despite a lack of government funding.”

At the meeting, Stoke Newington’s Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas commented on the Buckland Street site: “Is there any other open space (apart from a games area behind Cherbury Court) they (neighbours) can use during the construction?”

She also said some of the garages to be demolished “look like they are currently occupied”.

Senior planning officer Claire Moore and James Turner, associate architect at Mikhail Riches, said there are open spaces surrounding the site.

Head of Hackney’s housing supply programme, Chris Trowell, said all the garages are now vacant, but were previously used for personal storage.

He said: “Part of the tragedy is we hear of people living in garages in boroughs like Hackney, and that is one of the reasons we are building affordable housing.”

Plans for 73 homes on the Fairbank Estate – including 28 for social rent – have also been submitted.

Listen to the meeting at www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPLL43XYMA8&feature=youtu.be

