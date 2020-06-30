Search

New low-traffic neighbourhoods to be created around Hackney amid 20 street closures

PUBLISHED: 11:50 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 30 June 2020

Barnabas Road was closed last month to help people maintain social distancing. Picture: Hackney Council

Twenty more roads in Hackney will shut to through-traffic amid the coronavirus crisis.

Temporary experimental traffic orders will create new low-traffic neighbourhoods in Hoxton West, Haggerston and London Fields, while improving road safety in other selected residential areas.

Affected roads include Shepherdess Walk, Nile Street and Ebenezer Street in Hoxton; and Pritchards Road, Forest Road, Richmond Road, Middleton Road/Haggerston Road, Dunston Street and Lee Street to the east of the A10 in Haggerston.

Additionally, it will impact Weymouth Terrace, Springfield and Southwold Road, Elsdale Road, Mead Place, Cremer Street, Clissold Crescent, Marcon Place, Hertford Road, Shore Place, Wayland Avenue and Felstead Street elsewhere in the borough.

Barnabas Road, Ashenden Road, Gore Road and Ufton Road have already been restricted to through-traffic.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council’s cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm, said 70 per cent of people in Hackney do not own a car, it is the borough with the highest number of cycling and walking road deaths in London per 1,000 trips, and has one of the highest premature death rates from air pollution.

He said: “We are acting quickly to close roads and widen pavements to support walking and cycling, protect people from increased traffic, and prevent the secondary effects of coronavirus from exacerbating existing road safety issues, deadly air pollution, and the transport emissions that are driving the climate emergency.”

Brought in during the pandemic to aid social distancing and support walking and cycling, the closures come as part of Hackney Council’s post-lockdown transport strategy and have been funded by the Transport for London’s Streetspace programme.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, added: “I’m delighted that Hackney Council is continuing to take ambitious and bold action to create more space for walking and cycling at a time when this is more important than ever, and currently has the highest number of Streetspace schemes.”

The measures will be in place for 18 months, during which residents will be consulted on the change.

