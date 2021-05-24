Akala and George the Poet to guest star in new online show run by teenagers

Published: 2:28 PM May 24, 2021

The Free Kings and brothers Kayden, Malachi and Makai will host their new entertainment show. - Credit: George Eyo Photography

A team of Hackney teenagers are tackling youth violence in London with a new monthly entertainment show which will feature real-life heroes like Akala and George the Poet.

The Free Kings hope their new show, Shine That Light, will teach young Black boys in particular, life-changing skills as well as highlight role-models to look up to.

One of The Free Kings, Kayden, 12, who preferred not to share his surname, said: “We formed The Free Kings because we want the world to hear our voices, our opinions and our aspirations."

Young author, Makaylah Williams (14) will be the resident DJ for The Free Kings show. - Credit: George Eyo Photography

The team of three boys and one girl hope the intergenerational show will reveal what it's like to be a boy growing up in London while tacking important issues such as youth violence and knife crime.

Guest's for the show's first episode include George the Poet, comedian Judy Love and artist and writer Akala.

Shine That Light will launch on June 12 at 7pm.

Register to watch the show at www.thefreekings.com.

Shine That Light show will also feature quizzes and games. - Credit: George Eyo Photography

