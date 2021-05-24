Akala and George the Poet to guest star in new online show run by teenagers
- Credit: George Eyo Photography
A team of Hackney teenagers are tackling youth violence in London with a new monthly entertainment show which will feature real-life heroes like Akala and George the Poet.
The Free Kings hope their new show, Shine That Light, will teach young Black boys in particular, life-changing skills as well as highlight role-models to look up to.
One of The Free Kings, Kayden, 12, who preferred not to share his surname, said: “We formed The Free Kings because we want the world to hear our voices, our opinions and our aspirations."
The team of three boys and one girl hope the intergenerational show will reveal what it's like to be a boy growing up in London while tacking important issues such as youth violence and knife crime.
Guest's for the show's first episode include George the Poet, comedian Judy Love and artist and writer Akala.
Shine That Light will launch on June 12 at 7pm.
Register to watch the show at www.thefreekings.com.
You may also want to watch:
Most Read
- 1 Tottenham boss Mason dedicated win to Simon Bamber and his family
- 2 Flotilla of protest against ‘water safety zones’ to sail from Walthamstow to Hackney Wick
- 3 Man charged in Dalston shooting to appear at Old Bailey
- 4 Hoxton's singing sharks move to Islington
- 5 Anti-Kroenke protests continue as fans return to the Emirates Stadium
- 6 £3m Hackney overground station upgrade to begin in June
- 7 Temperatures set to reach 20C in London this bank holiday
- 8 New alfresco drinking and dining destination launched in Hackney Wick
- 9 Fatal Gillett Square shooting shines spotlight on crime hotspot
- 10 All the bus routes that could be affected by strike action next week