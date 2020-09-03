Search

Advanced search

New owner for newspaper group

PUBLISHED: 13:16 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 03 September 2020

Lower Clapton Road. Picture Ken Mears

Lower Clapton Road. Picture Ken Mears

Archant

The company that owns the Hackney Gazette has announced it is to come under new ownership.

Norwich-based Archant - which also publishes the Islington Gazette, Brent & Kilburn Times, Ham&High and many other titles - has been acquired by Rcapital.

You may also want to watch:

It takes a controlling share, with a minority holding for the Pension Protection Fund, into which Archant’s long-defunct company pension has been transferred.

Chris Campbell, partner at Rcapital, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have worked alongside Archant’s management team and KPMG to put forward a plan that will restructure finances and inject fresh capital into one of Britain’s oldest local newspaper brands. We are hopeful, that with the support of its creditors, Archant will emerge from this challenging period as a stronger business that continues to provide a vital service to its clients and readership.”

There is no interruption to publishing in the business, which continues to trade as before.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal launched after sex assault on bus near Hackney Town Hall

CCTV Image of man police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Homerton hospital staff campaign for pay rise after working on coronavirus frontline

NHS occupational therapist Jordan Rivera speaks at a pay rise protest outside Homerton Hospital. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Stoke Newington musician given new sound system after storage fire

Jah Youth Roots Ambassador Alan Rolle, 62. Pcture: Razvan Pestean

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal launched after sex assault on bus near Hackney Town Hall

CCTV Image of man police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Homerton hospital staff campaign for pay rise after working on coronavirus frontline

NHS occupational therapist Jordan Rivera speaks at a pay rise protest outside Homerton Hospital. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Stoke Newington musician given new sound system after storage fire

Jah Youth Roots Ambassador Alan Rolle, 62. Pcture: Razvan Pestean

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Women’s Super League season preview

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Remembering Hackney cruiserweight Bruce ‘Lionheart’ Scott’s best moments

Enzo Maccarinelli (right) delivers a right hook to Bruce Scott during his win to claim the vacant WBU Cruiserweight Championship at Cardiff International Arena.

Leyton Orient secure loan deal for Jordan Thomas from Norwich City

Oxford United's Kevin Burke (left) and Norwich City's U21 Jordan Thomas (right) during the EFL Trophy Southern Section Group B match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.

Arsenal captain Kim Little named in Champions League team of the season

Kim Little of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Editor’s comment: Cannot give our councils a choice of ‘cuts or bust’

North London front pages, dated September 3, 2020. Picture: Archant