Artist paints dancer in motion in Shoreditch to mark the city's lockdown emergence
- Credit: Dave Purgas
An artist has created a mural in Shoreditch, depicting a contemporary dancer during a live-streamed performance at Dereham Place.
Gwendolyn Kassenaar painted Petra Haller as she danced in the Shoreditch street in a performance conveying the emergence from lockdown and the struggles many have faced during the pandemic.
Gwendolyn's aim was to "shift the boundaries between art and dance", adding: " I wanted to ensure that visitors left the experience wanting to embrace life on a higher level.
"Ultimately, I [want to] encourage people to find out who they are and have the courage to live true to themselves.”
Gwendolyn painted the huge six by three meter live and the event was broadcast on Facebook and Instagram.
The mural will become part of an extended residency called Transcendence which will see the artist move from Shoreditch to Old Street in coming weeks.
You may also want to watch:
It will be in place until May 7.
To watch the performance click here.
