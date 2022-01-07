Newington Green: The Flying Frenchman releases delivery menu

Newington Green brasserie The Flying Frenchman is releasing a new delivery menu featuring its best selling dishes available to order from next week.

The delivery menu, similar to the restaurant’s in-house selection, will include weekly specials available from Thursday to Sunday and an accompanying list of wines.

Chef and founder of the Flying Frenchman, Guillaume Desmurs, said the dishes are simple but with ‘the best impact’, such as his locally renowned hot dogs.

Served from his van during lockdown, the homemade hotdogs are ‘as good as it gets’ according to Guillaume, a charcutier who uses free-range, rare breed pork from Yorkshire to make sausages that are ‘as old school as possible’.

Guillaume was born in Paris and has lived in the United States, the Middle East, South America, and Asia as well as the UK. He said that “there’s always a little twist,” in his dishes, which are inspired by his experiences from around the world.

The chef recommends ordering cassoulet for “a good winter dish”. The pork is cured for several days, then smoked on site. Guillaume said it is the “frank, honest, simply good” choice.

The bestselling camembert croquettes are “simple” and “straight to the point”, whilst the onion soup is a “killer one” that is cooked for five to six hours.

Food can be ordered hot or chilled to keep for up to two days and can be delivered within four miles of the restaurant’s location on Albion Road.

