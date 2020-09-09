Search

Nieces set up fundraiser towards funeral costs of ‘selfless’ Stamford Hill nurse

PUBLISHED: 16:29 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 09 September 2020

Adolfina Titu. Picture: Submitted by Ketsia Lutula

Adolfina Titu. Picture: Submitted by Ketsia Lutula

The nieces of a Stamford Hill nurse who died from breast cancer are hoping to raise £10,000 for her funeral.

Adolfina Titu passed away on August 12 after a three-year struggle with the disease, leaving behind two sons and a grieving family.

A fundraiser has been set up by Adolfina’s nieces, Daniella Txiamundele and Ketsia Lutula, in order to raise money towards both her funeral and for Daniella’s two sons, who are 17 and 21 years old.

Diagnosed in 2017, Adolfina was treated at North Middlesex and Royal Free hospitals with radiotherapy.

Although she was on the road to recovery throughout 2018 and 2019, Adolfina started to become unwell again during the coronavirus lockdown and a scan revealed the cancer had returned and spread to her liver.

Ketsia, a healthcare assistant and student nurse, said Adolfina was an inspiration to her and her cousins.

She said: “She was able to guide us through the steps of life. The mistakes that she made, we are now able to avoid, because she prepared us for every situation possible as young women.

“She always pushed me to be a nurse and I was proud to do that because she was such an amazing soul.”

Adolfina was a selfless person, Ketsia said: “To be a nurse there are a lot of qualities that you need.

“You can’t just wake up one day and think ‘I want to be a nurse,’ you have to have a lot of compassion and empathy and she had all of that.”

Ketsia said Adolfina initially aspired to be a carer, but pivoted to nursing because of “the prospects”.

“Alongside going to work as a nurse, she took care of most of her neighbours if they were elderly,” Ketsia said. “It’s not like she just stopped working after work, she would come home and continue working with the people around her.”

Adolfina eldest son has just finished university, but she did not get the chance to see his graduation.

The fundraiser has collected £3,825 so far.

Ketsia said they would be “speechless” to hit the target: “I would be super grateful and it would mean so much to the boys.”

Alongside being a nurse, Adolfina liked working for charities, organising parties and taking family road trips.

View the fundraiser at https://uk.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-adolofina

