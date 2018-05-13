'No causal link' between officers' actions and Caroline Flack's suicide, police watchdog finds

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement.

A watchdog has found there is no indication of a "causal link" between police officers' actions and the suicide of Caroline Flack.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has decided there is no need for it to investigate police contact with the former Love Island presenter before her death.

Flack killed herself at her home in Stoke Newington, Hackney, on February 15 while she was awaiting trial on charges she assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton with a lamp at her home, a different property in Islington.

She was bailed after an initial court hearing and would have been due to appear for the start of her trial today.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "The IOPC said it does not consider it reasonable or proportionate based on the evidence provided to suggest officer involvement caused or contributed to Ms Flack's death.

"The IOPC has referred the matter back to the Met for the Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) to decide whether any further investigation or review into the circumstances is needed."

It is standard practice for a referral to be made to the IOPC when a person who had recent contact with police died.