Low traffic neighbourhoods cause “no significant change” in Hackney traffic levels, early Tfl data reveals

Traffic filter on Pritchard's Road. Picture: Baydul Alom Baydul Alom

Early analysis shows Hackney low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) have not caused a rise in main road traffic.

Cllr Jon Burke at the eco energy conference. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Cllr Jon Burke at the eco energy conference. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

The council’s preliminary analysis of Transport for London (Tfl) traffic data, taken from nearby monitoring sites on five main A and B roads, shows there has been no rise in traffic levels despite reports of higher levels of congestion from some residents.

Others have praised the council’s plans for low traffic neighbourhoods which have involved the rolling out of measures, such as traffic filters and school streets, to encourage people to walk and cycle more and help make Hackney’s streets cleaner, safer and less congested.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm, said: “While we’re encouraged by these initial findings on five key main roads in the borough, which show no significant change in traffic levels after the introduction of the new low traffic neighbourhoods, there is more work to be done to measure traffic levels on other roads to identify if changes have taken place.

“That’s why we are also rolling out more monitoring equipment to locations across the borough that do not currently have it.”

The five sites saw a significant drop in traffic levels during the first lockdown in March this year but levels rose again from May 2020 and reached 2019 levels by August, largely before the council’s through-traffic reducing measures were implemented to Rebuild a Greener Hackney.

The analysis uses data from January 2019 to October 2020 at five Tfl traffic count monitoring sites in the borough, including Mare Street at its junction with Brenthouse Road, the A10 at its junctions with Richmond Road and Walford Road, Homerton High Street and Albion Road.

At the Mare Street site the number of vehicles have remained largely below 2019 levels throughout the year, with a further drop after the implementation of the London Fields low traffic neighbourhood in September.

At the Kingsland Road junction site traffic levels have remained about the same or sometimes slightly higher when compared to traffic data recorded in 2019 and the council states there has been “no obvious impact” on traffic caused by the introduction of the London Fields LTN so far.

At the A10 junction with Walford Road traffic has remained below 2019 levels with “no obvious impact” caused by the Hackney Downs low traffic neighbourhood or filters introduced in the area.

The data plays out in a similar way at the Homerton High Street monitoring site. Though it did see “a slight increase” following the introduction of traffic filters in the area, the amount of traffic reduced below 2019 levels during October.

On Albion Road, traffic levels were already higher than 2019 at the start of the school-term, but then dropped to near 2019 levels after the introduction of traffic filters in the Walford Road area and on Clissold Crescent.

In addition to this early monitoring, the council will install over 270 automatic traffic counters in November to monitor traffic over a seven day period. This process will then be repeated early in the new year.

20 permanent, continuous counters on strategic roads will also be installed to supplement existing TfL counters enabling monitoring of longer term trends.

A number of traffic monitoring sites were recently vandalised so the council will be working closely with the police to address this issue.

Cllr Burke added: “In recent days, a number of traffic counters and cameras across the borough have been vandalised, causing tens of thousands of pounds of damage, by people seeking to overturn the decisions of councillors elected to run the borough by its residents. We cannot obtain the information we need about LTNs when these acts of outright criminality take place, yet this information is essential to measuring the performance of LTNs.”

The Tf data analysed shows little effect on daily traffic levels but does not measure fluctuations throughout the day at certain times. The council aims to work with Tfl to understand these fluctuations in more detail and says it will make changes to signal timings to improve traffic flows.

