Nominate a young person who is helping out during the Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 11:24 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 12 May 2020

A young volunteer helps out at the food bank at Olympic Park's Here East. Picture: Badu

An East London charitable foundation is giving away grants to recognise young people from Hackney, other London boroughs and Essex who are helping their communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Seven year old Pepa Lorente cycled 100 miles in ten days for charity . Picture: Eleanor BembridgeSeven year old Pepa Lorente cycled 100 miles in ten days for charity . Picture: Eleanor Bembridge

The Jack Petchey Foundation is asking members of the public to nominate a young person who is helping out during the coronavirus crisis whilst practicing social distancing guidelines. The winners will be awarded £50 each in recognition of their community spirit.

The recently launched Jack Petchey’s Community nominations will be awarded throughout the lockdown to motivate young people and celebrate their contributions to society.

Trudy Kilcullen MBE, CEO of the Jack Petchey Foundation said: “At the Jack Petchey Foundation, young people inspire us all the time with the incredible work they do - that hasn’t stopped in the current situation.

We want to recognise more young people across London and Essex doing inspirational things to help their community and hope these community nominations will motivate others and truly showcase the positive things young people do every day.”

Members of the public wishing to nominate a young person should visit www.jackpetcheyfoundation.org.uk/opportunities/jack-petcheys-community-nominations/ and fill out the form to submit their nomination including contact details and their reasons for nominating.

The foundation is also running several campaigns and competitions for young people to get directly involved with:

· #TheGoodInWhereILive – a photography competition where young people are encouraged to take a photo of something they like about their area such as a park, a street, a sign, (whilst observing government guidelines), post it on social media with the hashtag and use the form on the Jack Petchey website to enter the competition. The winning entry will be awarded £250

You may also want to watch:

· #21DaysofGratitude – a social media movement where we want young people and youth organisations to post for 21 days about one thing a day they are grateful for and challenge others to do the same. The campaign aims to spread positivity throughout youth networks and young people are in with the chance to win a £20 Amazon voucher by taking part and using the hashtag #21daysofgratitude and tagging @jackpetcheyfoundation.

· #Challenge21 – Simple exercises for your body and mind during this time.

· #InspiringMyGeneration – we are encouraging young people to connect with older generations by sharing what inspires them about an older person they know – this could be a neighbour, a family member, a friend, a teacher… anyone! Share these with us via our social channels.

Hackney teachers protest 'dangerous' early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney has third highest coronavirus death rate in country

Views from St Augustine's Tower, looking down on Mare Street and Hackney Central Station and the city on the horizon. Picture: Melissa Page

Hackney flatpack home designers set laser cutters to work making NHS visors

Nick Newman of U-Build. Picture: J�rn Tomter/@jorntomter/@ilovechatsworthroad

Man wanted after teenage girl sexually assaulted on W15 bus in Hackney

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a sexual assault on the W15 bus.

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Five top moments for Arsenal's Mead to celebrate on 25th birthday

Beth Mead of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Premier League 'must monitor data on BAME risk'

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's McAnuff wants clubs to consider extra risk faced by black footballers

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: Rose blasts plans to bring Premier League back

England full-back Danny Rose speaks to the media (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).
