Campaign groups link up for Hackney Town Hall anti-road closure demo

Published: 3:26 PM June 22, 2021

Residents from Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets plan to gather at Hackney Town Hall to protest council road closures on Saturday (June 26).

Anti-road closure campaign groups from the three boroughs have formed a coalition, in opposition of low-traffic measures introduced by councils with the aim of making roads safer and less polluted.

Campaigners however, have argued the measures simply shift traffic onto main roads, causing more traffic and pollution for some, as well as disrupting journeys for car users.

Niall Crowley from the group Horrendous Hackney Road Closures, said: “We are joining forces across our three boroughs because we have a common cause and we are all living out this nightmare together.

"No matter what they are called — Tower Hamlets Council call them Liveable Streets, Islington labels them People-Friendly Streets and Hackney calls them Low Traffic Neighbourhoods — their effect is always all the same. Draconian road closures that cause chaos and misery.”

Other resident groups have backed the schemes, such as Better Streets for Tower Hamlets, which called for more low traffic neighbourhoods in September 2020.

Better Streets for Tower Hamlets backed a national call for more low traffic neighbourhoods in September last year. - Credit: Archant

The demonstration will take place on June 26 at Hackney Town Hall, just days before a legal challenge against Hackney council's road closures is due to commence at the High Court on June 30.

Protesters will assemble outside Argos, Old Street from 12.30pm and march from Old Street at 1pm, to Hackney Town Hall for 3pm.

In response to news of the protest, Islington Council's corporate director for environment Keith Townsend, said: “People-friendly streets are designed to encourage active travel and support social distancing on public transport as we recover from the pandemic."

Islington People Friendly Streets protesters leave the Town Hall forecourt and march along Upper Street to Angel in August 2020. - Credit: Archant

Mr Townsend added that by reducing the "dominance of motor vehicles" the council aims to make Islington a fairer borough where "everyone can walk, cycle and use buggies as well as wheelchairs safely and easily", including the roughly 70 per cent of Islington households which do not own a car.

Islington has been monitoring its low traffic neighbourhoods and has reported a decrease in overall traffic.

The schemes, as in other boroughs, have been introduced as trials over a period of months.

Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils have not yet responded for comment.



