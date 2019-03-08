Search

Advanced search

Northwold Estate: Green light for new homes ends housing campaigners' battle over redevelopment

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 08 November 2019

Campaigners on the Northwold Estate protesting against redevelopment of the estate Dorinia Harley,Nicola Collett,Damian Brennan,Emily Jost,Deborah McManamon & Lucia Hernandez

Campaigners on the Northwold Estate protesting against redevelopment of the estate Dorinia Harley,Nicola Collett,Damian Brennan,Emily Jost,Deborah McManamon & Lucia Hernandez

© Nigel Sutton email pictures@nigelsuttonphotography.com

A three-year battle between a housing association and campaigners over the redevelopment of an Upper Clapton estate ended this week with the approval of 73 new homes.

Campaigners on the Northwold Estate protesting against redevelopment of the estateCampaigners on the Northwold Estate protesting against redevelopment of the estate

The Guinness Partnership's plans for the Northwold Estate meet the council's 50 per cent affordable housing policy - 22 will be social rent and 14 will be shared ownership - and also include a new community centre.

The decision by the planning sub-committee brings confirmation that none of the 580 homes will be demolished, as initially proposed, with building taking place around existing blocks.

The result has been welcomed by some, including the local Cazenove councillors who pressured Guinness into including social housing in their plans.

But it was bittersweet for campaign group Save Northwold, which launched in 2016 to fight proposals by Guinness to flatten more than 100 homes.

Though they favoured infill at the time, they say Guinness has neglected the estate and shouldn't be building anything until it has dealt with existing issues such as damp homes and poor estate lighting. They also criticised the loss of green space and light, and handed in a 37-signature petition against the development.

You may also want to watch:

Cazenove councillors have written to tenants and leaseholders saying they want to hold a residents' meeting with Guinness to discuss their other concerns.

The letter says: "We know this has been a long process and want to thank everyone who fought against large-scale demolition and opted for an infill option that would better suit the community."

It adds: "The Save Northwold campaign showed us just how effective community organising can be and we will continue to champion residents' concerns."

The Save Northwold campaign, reported extensively by the Gazette, began when Guinness said the demand for new housing meant it needed to redevelop the 1930s estate and build more "affordable" homes. Save Northwold argued most of the estate was in good condition and, though they acknowledged development was inevitable, said homes did not need to be bulldozed.

Three options were outlined but Guinness admitted partial demolition was its preferred choice after Save Northwold found documents from prospective contractors detailing work of that nature.

Pressure from the campaigners, as well as Hackney mayor Phil Glanville and local councillors, led Guinness to eventually scrap any talk of demolition early last year.

When the new plans did arrive, they contained no affordable housing at all until campaigners and Cazenove ward councillors intervened.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Hackney Council first in UK to install ‘reverse vending machine’ on an estate

Cllr Jon Burke and Jeannette White from the estate's tenants and residents' association.

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Old Bailey jury shown CCTV footage of fatal Somerford Grove attack

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton’s Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Hackney Council first in UK to install ‘reverse vending machine’ on an estate

Cllr Jon Burke and Jeannette White from the estate's tenants and residents' association.

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Old Bailey jury shown CCTV footage of fatal Somerford Grove attack

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton’s Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

The East London Football Podcast

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Cricket: Handscomb named Middlesex captain

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Leyton Orient look to progress against unbeaten Jammers

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Northwold Estate: Green light for new homes ends housing campaigners’ battle over redevelopment

Campaigners on the Northwold Estate protesting against redevelopment of the estate Dorinia Harley,Nicola Collett,Damian Brennan,Emily Jost,Deborah McManamon & Lucia Hernandez

Hoxton councillors warn of ‘significant harm’ as Iceland set for demolition

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists