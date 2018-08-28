New Year’s Honours: Phillip Noyes, from Stoke Newington, made OBE for work as NSPCC’s top child protection advisor

Philip Noyes nspcc

The NSPCC’s chief advisor on child protection has been made an OBE in the 2019 New Year’s Honours List for his outstanding public service.

Phillip Noyes, from Stoke Newington, began his career as a social worker in Dorset more than 40 years ago.

He joined the NSPCC’s special planning and research unit in Rochdale, before going on to design a national network of child protection teams responsible for caring for some of the UK’s most vulnerable children.

He spearheaded the NSPCC’s lobbying work and helped shape the Children’s Act 1989, which remains the core piece of child protection legislation in England.

Phillip said he was “pleased and honoured” to receive the award.

“It is recognition of the work of so many people in the NSPCC,” he said.

“Yet there is still much more to do to ensure children are safe and the NSPCC needs ongoing political and public support because every single child is worth fighting for.”

NSPCC chief exec Peter Wanless added: “It is wonderful to see Phillip’s expertise and influence over child protection across the UK recognised in this way.

“Very many children’s lives have benefited as a consequence of his long-standing commitment to our fight for every childhood.

“On behalf of our charity, I would like to thank him for his hard work and congratulate him on this well-deserved honour.”