Public figures across Hackney have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, and speaker of Hackney Cllr Humaira Garasia said in a statement: “On behalf of the whole of Hackney, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family after the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“A constant in all our lives and in the modern-day history of the United Kingdom, the Queen was our longest-serving monarch, providing certainty and reassurance throughout her 70-year reign - both in times of peace and in uncertainty.

“It was as Princess Elizabeth that she made her first official visit to Hackney in 1947, visiting the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for Children. She subsequently visited Hackney on a number of occasions as Queen: during her coronation tour; to the Matchbox model car factory in 1969; during her Silver Jubilee; to the Kingshold Estate in 1998; to Homerton Hospital in 2000; and, to the Prince’s Foundation in Shoreditch in 2004.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news, as we know many people across Hackney will be. Her enduring legacy - as monarch during the birth of modern Britain - is one that we will honour for generations to come.”

Flags at Hackney Town Hall will be flown at half-mast, and Books of Condolence will be open at Hackney Town Hall, Mare Street; Stoke Newington, Church Street; and Hackney Service Centre, Hillman Street, tomorrow for residents to sign.

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, and his team, said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family.”

