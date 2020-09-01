Search

Advanced search

Officer honoured in memorial ceremony at Stoke Newington Police Station

PUBLISHED: 15:54 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 01 September 2020

PC Larry Brown. Picture: Metropolitan Police

PC Larry Brown. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A Met police officer who died on duty 30 years ago was honoured in a memorial ceremony at Stoke Newington Police Station.

On 28 August 1990, PC Laurence ‘Larry’ Peter Brown was fatally shot as he attended a routine 999 call on Pownall Road in Hackney.

Larry was just 27 years old at the time of his death and his attacker, Mark Gaynor, was later arrested, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

READ MORE: Memorial service for Hackney policeman shot dead 20 years ago

Central East BCU commander Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett and Commissioner Cressida Dick attended the ceremony on August 28, along with Larry’s family and former colleagues.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Supt Barnett said Larry made the “ultimate sacrifice” to protect the people of London: “He was a highly respected and professional officer who knew his patch and the people he served, and they knew him too.

“I’ve been told that those who worked with him remember how caring and enthusiastic he was.

“Larry was everything we expect and value in the Met, both then and certainly today.”

Following the service, the commissioner and Det Ch Supt Barnett laid wreaths alongside flowers from Larry’s family at his memorial which stands in Pownell Road.

Commissioner Dick, said she was serving in the Met at the same time as Larry.

“He was a valued colleague and, as a police officer, absolutely dedicated to the community he served. Larry’s loss is still felt today by his family, the Met and the wider policing family, and so we come together to mark his death 30 years on. His sacrifice, whilst doing the job he loved to keep London safe, will never be forgotten,” she said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal launched after sex assault on bus near Hackney Town Hall

CCTV Image of man police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington musician given new sound system after storage fire

Jah Youth Roots Ambassador Alan Rolle, 62. Pcture: Razvan Pestean

Man jailed for ‘brutal’ jealous attack on ex-wife and her male friend in Homerton

Umit Hayta has been jailed. Picture: MPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal launched after sex assault on bus near Hackney Town Hall

CCTV Image of man police wish to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington musician given new sound system after storage fire

Jah Youth Roots Ambassador Alan Rolle, 62. Pcture: Razvan Pestean

Man jailed for ‘brutal’ jealous attack on ex-wife and her male friend in Homerton

Umit Hayta has been jailed. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

West Ham Women’s home match against Arsenal selected as supporters pilot event

Martha Thomas of West Ham scores the first goal for her team and celebrates during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

O’s prepare for cup tie after sealing Gills friendly victory

James Brophy of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Clapton CFC’s Prince Kwakye set to tackle 12 hour football marathon to aid of Tackle Africa

Clapton CFC player Prince Kwakye (Pic: Clapton CFC)

Officer honoured in memorial ceremony at Stoke Newington Police Station

PC Larry Brown. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Fior de latte ice-cream and non-dairy alternatives

Milk oatmilk and soya milk and fior di latte ice cream