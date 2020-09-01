Officer honoured in memorial ceremony at Stoke Newington Police Station

A Met police officer who died on duty 30 years ago was honoured in a memorial ceremony at Stoke Newington Police Station.

On 28 August 1990, PC Laurence ‘Larry’ Peter Brown was fatally shot as he attended a routine 999 call on Pownall Road in Hackney.

Larry was just 27 years old at the time of his death and his attacker, Mark Gaynor, was later arrested, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Central East BCU commander Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett and Commissioner Cressida Dick attended the ceremony on August 28, along with Larry’s family and former colleagues.

Det Ch Supt Barnett said Larry made the “ultimate sacrifice” to protect the people of London: “He was a highly respected and professional officer who knew his patch and the people he served, and they knew him too.

“I’ve been told that those who worked with him remember how caring and enthusiastic he was.

“Larry was everything we expect and value in the Met, both then and certainly today.”

Following the service, the commissioner and Det Ch Supt Barnett laid wreaths alongside flowers from Larry’s family at his memorial which stands in Pownell Road.

Commissioner Dick, said she was serving in the Met at the same time as Larry.

“He was a valued colleague and, as a police officer, absolutely dedicated to the community he served. Larry’s loss is still felt today by his family, the Met and the wider policing family, and so we come together to mark his death 30 years on. His sacrifice, whilst doing the job he loved to keep London safe, will never be forgotten,” she said.