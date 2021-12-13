Hackney and Islington community groups will be getting funding for transformational projects in the Old Street area - Credit: Contact

Hackney and Islington community groups around Old Street will be receiving funding for transformational projects.

Business partnership the Old Street District Partnership announced, on December 8, that eight charities and community groups would benefit from a £20,000 community support scheme for the area.

Peter Morris, chairman of partnership, said: “The work of our many local organisations never fails to impress me, and we hope that the Community Pot funding will assist the chosen groups in delivering ever more inspiring work across our community.

"This year marks the inaugural year of the Community Pot and we would like to thank everyone that took the time to submit an application this year.

Mr Morris continued: "The partnership will run this grant programme every year going forward, targeted specifically at local grassroots projects.’’

The Community Pot scheme was launched to help support grassroots initiatives. It will allocate funding to Worship Street's non-profit A New Direction, the group Contact, which supports families with disabled children, and FCV Dorcas, a befriending project for older and disabled adults.

The Hackney Foodbank, Shoreditch Town Hall, Islington's SoapBox youth centre, Ministry of Stories, which helps children improve reading and writing skills, and the charity Headliners (UK) will also receive funds for projects including meals for the elderly and disadvantaged, community events like swing dancing and storytelling and digital skills programmes for young people in and around Old Street.

James Dellow, Manager of SoapBox Islington, said: “SoapBox is delighted to have received this grant to support our weekly SoapBox Live music events, where local young people will be able to showcase their musical skills and talents to both a live and online audience throughout 2022."

The manager said the funding shows the Partnership's "commitment" to support creative talent in the local community and the "desire" to see young people "realise their potential".

"We are extremely grateful that local businesses are making a much needed contribution, not just to our work at SoapBox, but also towards vital organisations working across our local community," he added.