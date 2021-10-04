News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Older people record audio snapshots of Hackney life

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:05 PM October 4, 2021   
Older people have shared stories, memories and feelings about living in Hackney via an audio project.

Older people have shared stories, memories and feelings about living in Hackney via an audio project. - Credit: Hackney Council

Older residents have shared memories and stories about living in Hackney, to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Older Persons. 

Fifteen older residents are featured in the council's audio project, produced by Hackney Social Radio as an extension of their theatre exchange work. 

The audio recordings aim to amplify the voices of older people in Hackney.

Each short recording provides a personal snippet of the borough, with one resident sharing their favourite drinking spots and others speaking about moving to Hackney, how the borough makes them feel and how much it has changed.

Alice McKenna, 69, who's story features in the audio collection, said: “Hackney is in my heart, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

Cllr Yvonne Maxwell, mayoral advisor for older people, added: “These radio stories really highlight the living history our older people have, and how important it is to preserve this and share these with the younger generation."

Listen to the stories here at www.lovehackney.uk/health-and-wellbeing 


You may also want to watch:

Hackney History
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Lovedown campers said they were protesting coronavirus passports and the Coronavirus Act.

Coronavirus

Hackney Downs anti-vax camp cost £50,000 to remove

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A Hackney Half Marathon runner glides past Hackney Empire. 

Running

No shortage of energy for runners in the Hackney Half and 5K

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Filthy Buns winning plant-based burger.

Food and Drink

Dalston 'filthy flavoured' meat-free burger crowned best in Britain

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Hungry Beast Vegan Indian Kitchen spread.

Food and Drink

Seven great Indian restaurants and takeaways in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon