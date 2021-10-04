Older people record audio snapshots of Hackney life

Published: 5:05 PM October 4, 2021

Older people have shared stories, memories and feelings about living in Hackney via an audio project. - Credit: Hackney Council

Older residents have shared memories and stories about living in Hackney, to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Older Persons.

Fifteen older residents are featured in the council's audio project, produced by Hackney Social Radio as an extension of their theatre exchange work.

The audio recordings aim to amplify the voices of older people in Hackney.

Each short recording provides a personal snippet of the borough, with one resident sharing their favourite drinking spots and others speaking about moving to Hackney, how the borough makes them feel and how much it has changed.

Alice McKenna, 69, who's story features in the audio collection, said: “Hackney is in my heart, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

Cllr Yvonne Maxwell, mayoral advisor for older people, added: “These radio stories really highlight the living history our older people have, and how important it is to preserve this and share these with the younger generation."

Listen to the stories here at www.lovehackney.uk/health-and-wellbeing



