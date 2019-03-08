Olive School recognised by Sport England for its range of activities

Pupils Muhammad Abdul Jabbar and Juwayriah Miloudi celerbrate the school's award. Archant

The wealth of sporting activities on offer to pupils at a Hackney free school has earned it a top award from Sport England.

The Olive School in Cazenove Road has been given the School Games Silver Mark for its work promoting healthy living, and for its successes in a range of sports.

The offerings include cricket, cycling, cross-country running, table tennis, athletics and even orienteering - in which the school came second in the Hackney league.

In cycling, 20 children gained Level 2 Bike Ability and a further 40 took part in Biker's Breakfast initiatives. In running, Mustafa Snell and Maryam Khan both came in the top 35 in Hackney's cross-country race.

Principal Caterina Park said: "We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport."

The School Games Mark is a government scheme funded by Sport England and run by the Youth Sport Trust. It evaluates participation, competition, workforce and clubs.