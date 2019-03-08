Search

Olive School recognised by Sport England for its range of activities

PUBLISHED: 15:50 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 07 October 2019

Pupils Muhammad Abdul Jabbar and Juwayriah Miloudi celerbrate the school’s award.

Pupils Muhammad Abdul Jabbar and Juwayriah Miloudi celerbrate the school's award.

Archant

The wealth of sporting activities on offer to pupils at a Hackney free school has earned it a top award from Sport England.

The Olive School in Cazenove Road has been given the School Games Silver Mark for its work promoting healthy living, and for its successes in a range of sports.

The offerings include cricket, cycling, cross-country running, table tennis, athletics and even orienteering - in which the school came second in the Hackney league.

In cycling, 20 children gained Level 2 Bike Ability and a further 40 took part in Biker's Breakfast initiatives. In running, Mustafa Snell and Maryam Khan both came in the top 35 in Hackney's cross-country race.

Principal Caterina Park said: "We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport."

The School Games Mark is a government scheme funded by Sport England and run by the Youth Sport Trust. It evaluates participation, competition, workforce and clubs.

Drug dens on Woodberry Down Estate shut down by police

The closure order pinned on the door of the property in Vivian House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn

‘I thought I was going to have my throat cut’: Man gets 15 years for aggravated Clapton house robbery

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Save the 48! Hackney Council urges TfL to U-turn on ‘unacceptable’ plan to slash bus services across borough

A file image of the 48 bus in Shoreditch High Street. Picture: Aubrey Morandarte (Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Met Police investigate claims officer ‘assaulted’ champion boxer at Hackney Carnival

Jason Matthews in 2015 and, right, Jason being searched by a police officer at Hackney Carnival. Police are investigating claims he was assaulted by the same officer. Pictures: Archant/Darren Ashwood

Ex-Woodberry Down tenant inspired to write play on housing crisis

Jelena Budimir at rehearsals for Property.

