Olive School recognised by Sport England for its range of activities
PUBLISHED: 15:50 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 07 October 2019
Archant
The wealth of sporting activities on offer to pupils at a Hackney free school has earned it a top award from Sport England.
The Olive School in Cazenove Road has been given the School Games Silver Mark for its work promoting healthy living, and for its successes in a range of sports.
The offerings include cricket, cycling, cross-country running, table tennis, athletics and even orienteering - in which the school came second in the Hackney league.
In cycling, 20 children gained Level 2 Bike Ability and a further 40 took part in Biker's Breakfast initiatives. In running, Mustafa Snell and Maryam Khan both came in the top 35 in Hackney's cross-country race.
Principal Caterina Park said: "We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport."
The School Games Mark is a government scheme funded by Sport England and run by the Youth Sport Trust. It evaluates participation, competition, workforce and clubs.