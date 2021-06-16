News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

East London enterprise creates "positive change" through inclusive cycling programmes

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:59 PM June 16, 2021   
Community enterprise Bikeworks has set up cycling programmes to create positive change.

Community enterprise Bikeworks has set up cycling programmes to create positive change. - Credit: Bikeworks

An east London social enterprise is supporting disabled Londoners by hosting cycling activities at Olympic Park. 

Community enterprise Bikeworks is supporting Londoners with physical and learning disabilities, as well as mental health needs, with cycling programmes and professional advice for the purchase and fitting of adaptive cycles. 

The cycle programmes are based at Olympic Park's Centre of Excellence, with Bikeworks providing free-to-access inclusive cycling at its All-Ability Club, which has thousands of members.

Jim Blakemore, chief executive of Bikeworks, said: "The pandemic has exposed many uncomfortable truths, especially in a world where disability, ethnicity and economic status, means you are more likely to face exclusion from the opportunities afforded to others.

"At Bikeworks our impactful inclusive community programmes use the bicycle to create positive change."

Activities include classes to help people travel by bike on roads and a cycle-taxi service called Ride-Side-By-Side, where older and isolated people can book rides with trained 'cycle pilots' for trips around the local area.

Learn more at www.bikeworks.org.uk

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Cycling
East London News
Hackney News

