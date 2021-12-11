The number of confirmed Omicron Covid cases in Hackney has been revealed for the first time.

Figures stating how many cases of the virulent variant have been recorded so far in every local authority were published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) last night - December 10.

There are presently 13 confirmed cases in Hackney and City of London.

The data also reveals the number of suspected cases, with further testing taking place for the variant.

In Hackney, there are 19 further suspected cases.

Daily Covid-19 cases have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.

The news came as UK leaders held a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the latest data and their co-ordinated response, after which Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the UK faces a “deeply concerning situation”.

He said: “The Cobra meeting I’ve just chaired with First Ministers of all the devolved administrations was presented with some very challenging new information.

“We know that we have the highest number of Covid infections across the UK recorded today since January 9.

“We know the Omicron variant is doubling every two to three days in England, and possibly even faster in Scotland.

“We know that 30 per cent of reported cases in London are the Omicron variant and of course we only identified Omicron in this country a fortnight ago.”

From Friday, in England the legal requirement to wear masks has been extended to more indoor spaces including museums, galleries and community centres.

There will be a return to working from home on Monday, and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday, as the Government’s Plan B comes into force.

The new regulations will be put to a debate and vote in the Commons next week – and with Labour’s support they are certain to be approved despite the prospect of a large Conservative revolt.

The tougher restrictions have been branded a “necessary evil” by Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

He told a Royal Society of Medicine briefing: “I think it’s a necessary evil … it’s very damaging for parts of the economy, the hospitality sector, retail sector in particular – they’re going to be affected.”