One in 36 people in Hackney homeless - seventh highest figure in country

Shelter says there are 7,703 people who are homeless in Hackney. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

Hackney has the seventh highest number of homeless people in the country, with one in every 36 either living in temporary accommodation or sleeping rough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The figures were revealed by Shelter on Thursday as part of the housing charity's This is England report. It found there are 7,703 homeless people in the borough, using methodology based on the ministry of housing, communities and local government's data from March this year, when there were 3,133 households and 3,841 children in temporary homes.

You may also want to watch:

The figure is now higher, however, as the government this week released more recent stats from June, which showed 3,151 households were in temporary housing, and 3,857 children.

In the wake of the figures being released, Hackney mayor Phil Glanville has criticised the government over the Queen's Speech.

He said: "While one in 17 children in Hackney will be homeless this Christmas, the speech did not mention housebuilding once - hinting purely at providing further incentives to prop up the home ownership market rather than boosting the supply of council housing.