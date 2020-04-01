Search

Upcoming online memorial will mourn Newington Green coronavirus victims

PUBLISHED: 19:39 14 May 2020

Newington Green. Picture: Googlemaps

An online community memorial has been set up to mourn Newington Green’s coronavirus victims.

Dr. Andy Pakula, non-religious minister at New Unity, at a Sunday gathering before the lockdown. Picture: M R DuranDr. Andy Pakula, non-religious minister at New Unity, at a Sunday gathering before the lockdown. Picture: M R Duran

New Unity, a non-religious church based in the Newington Green Meeting House, will lead the event via the video conferencing platform Zoom on Sunday May 31 at 4pm.

Dr. Andy Pakula, non-religious minister at New Unity, said: “Communities in Newington Green and further afield have, in acts of love for each other, stayed apart in order to prevent the spread of this virus.

“But these necessary actions have prevented all of us from properly mourning the losses of people who were so important in our lives.”

At the event, members of the wider local community are invited to mourn those who have died from the virus in a “participatory, collective and meaningful way”

It will also give people from Hackney the chance to come together and acknowledge the losses and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, including job losses and mental health problems.

New Unity is driven by a “radically inclusive ethos” and wants people of all backgrounds, faiths and experiences of coronavirus to join the meeting.

To attend the event register here https://action.new-unity.org/civicrm/event/info?id=2&reset=1

The Zoom link will be sent out to people who have registered the day before the memorial on Sunday May at 4pm.

Bereaved people are welcome to get in touch to arrange a moment of remembrance for their loved ones during the event. This could be by pictures, or through words from family and/or friends. Those who have lost someone to the pandemic are invited to get in touch with Andy Pakula, New Unity’s non-religious minister, at andy@new-unity.org

New Unity is also looking for musicians who are representative of the various cultures in the Newington Green area and who are able to perform at the event.

Please get in touch at andy@new-unity.org if you are a musician and want to contribute your music.

For help on how to use Zoom on your computer, smartphone, or tablet, please see this resource: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362033-Getting-Started-onWindows-and-Mac

For further assistance contact Nick at comms@new-unity.org.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

