Online jazz listening party celebrates Hackney creativity

A Jazz listening party called The Black Saint and The Sinner Lady will celebrate Hackney's creativity and is offering free tickets for local residents. Clod Ensemble

Hackney residents are invited to join a free, online listening party celebrating a jazz masterpiece, local performers and designers.

As part of the London Jazz Festival, which runs from November 13 to November 22, Shoreditch and Hoxton performers will be dancing to jazz legend Charles Mingus’ 1963 album, The Black Saint and The Sinner Lady via an online listening party.

The online party will also include performances from Hackney carnival arts organisation Tropical Isles and dancers will be wearing collections from local designers Simone Rocha,Eudon Choi and ArtSchool.

Residents are invited to attend the event for free, as well as participate in bespoke dance and movement workshops in a bid to encourage families to get moving and get creative during lockdown.

The event will be presented by MOBO awards-nominated (music of Black origin) jazz artist Peter Edwards, Gary Crosby OBE from Nu Civilisation Orchestra and artistic directors Suzy Willson and Paul Clarke of performance company Clod Ensemble.

Clod Ensemble Director, Suzy Willson said the listening party is the “result of an extraordinary collaborative effort”: “The listening party will be a celebration of both the music and the movement it inspires in us, offering a new perspective to this incredible album.

“I think for all of us involved it has been strangely therapeutic to listen to this particular piece of music again and again during these times.

“It is so vast, so complex, so full of love and life.”

Mungus’ masterpiece will be broadcast in it’s original format live from Shoreditch town hall.

The event, which shares its name with Mingus’ acclaimed masterpiece, takes place on November 19 at 8pm and was produced to celebrate creativity within Hackney. It has been supported by The Stanley Thomas Johnson Foundation and Hackney council’s Shoreditch and Hoxton Arts Fund, created from a levy on developers to support arts and culture programmes which bring different communities together.

Suzy added: ““In rehearsal for all of Clod Ensemble’s work, to help us listen deeply to music, we moved to it and watched others moving to it.

“We wanted to share this way of listening.”

Hackney residents can attend the online event for free by using the code HACKNEY when booking by clicking here.

To book a place at the dance workshops, which cost £5 or £3 with a ticket to the listening party,by clicking here