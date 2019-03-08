Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Start-up of the week: Virtual reality bar Otherworld set to open under Haggerston railway arch

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 March 2019

A CGI of the interior of Otherworld, set to open in Haggerston in April. Picture: Otherworld

A CGI of the interior of Otherworld, set to open in Haggerston in April. Picture: Otherworld

Archant

A new virtual reality (VR) bar offering customers the chance to cut fruit like ninjas is to open in Haggerston next month.

The interior of Otherworld, set to open in Haggerston in April. Picture: OtherworldThe interior of Otherworld, set to open in Haggerston in April. Picture: Otherworld

Otherworld will open its doors on April 15 at 336 Acton Mews, beneath the unused railway arch.

The venue will have 14 immersion rooms where “adventurers” put on headsets to play sword-rhythm game Beat Saber, mountain climbing simulator Everest VR, slo-mo shooter Superhot, a virtual reality version of Google Earth and samurai fruit-cutting game Fruit Ninja.

There are 16 VR experiences, 360-degree art projections and lifelike effects of heat, wind and scent.

Otherworld Marketing Manager Chris Adams said: “This is totally brand new.

The interior of Otherworld, set to open in Haggerston in April. Picture: OtherworldThe interior of Otherworld, set to open in Haggerston in April. Picture: Otherworld

“There’s nothing else like it in London or across the country.

“If people are into their VR, food or drink they’ll love it.”

The bar will have Californian-themed street food from Lords of Poké and self-service beer.

Its two founders set up the Magic Roundabout bar at Old Street roundabout.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jordan Fish: We’re planning our biggest and boldest set ever

Jordan Fish (furthest right) joined Bring Me The Horizon in 2012. Picture: Justin Borucki.

Hackney police officer sacked after crashing car then phoning in sick and lying about how much alcohol he had drunk

Pc Blake was sacked for gross misconduct.

‘Have you heard the one about the man who walked into a nursing home?’ Mary Seacole set for pub makeover

Roy Tecson, lead nurse at Mary Seacole Nursing Home and Emma Higgins, lead nurse for dementia at Homerton Hospital, outside the Water Poet pub in Folgate Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney Council slams ‘dysfunctional’ Right to Buy as former tenants pocket £482m profit from selling homes on

The Stamford Hill estate, where flats were selling for £415,000 in 2017. Picture: Polly Hancock

Barbecues banned in London Fields for the rest of the year as costs to maintain park over summer spiral to £200,000

Council data suggests barbecuing resulted in longer periods of two or more hours of ‘very high’ localised levels of particulate matter pollution during the summer of 2018 in London Fields. Picture: Hackney Council

Most Read

Jordan Fish: We’re planning our biggest and boldest set ever

Jordan Fish (furthest right) joined Bring Me The Horizon in 2012. Picture: Justin Borucki.

Hackney police officer sacked after crashing car then phoning in sick and lying about how much alcohol he had drunk

Pc Blake was sacked for gross misconduct.

‘Have you heard the one about the man who walked into a nursing home?’ Mary Seacole set for pub makeover

Roy Tecson, lead nurse at Mary Seacole Nursing Home and Emma Higgins, lead nurse for dementia at Homerton Hospital, outside the Water Poet pub in Folgate Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney Council slams ‘dysfunctional’ Right to Buy as former tenants pocket £482m profit from selling homes on

The Stamford Hill estate, where flats were selling for £415,000 in 2017. Picture: Polly Hancock

Barbecues banned in London Fields for the rest of the year as costs to maintain park over summer spiral to £200,000

Council data suggests barbecuing resulted in longer periods of two or more hours of ‘very high’ localised levels of particulate matter pollution during the summer of 2018 in London Fields. Picture: Hackney Council

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Start-up of the week: Virtual reality bar Otherworld set to open under Haggerston railway arch

A CGI of the interior of Otherworld, set to open in Haggerston in April. Picture: Otherworld

Arsenal boss Unai Emery opens up on Denis Suarez, the race for Champions League qualification and more

FC BATE Borisov's Aleksandr Hleb (left) and Arsenal's Denis Suarez battle for the ball

Leyton Orient coach Edinburgh not concerned about fatigue

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton boss Fowell will rotate squad for Stanway Rovers match

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists