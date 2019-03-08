Start-up of the week: Virtual reality bar Otherworld set to open under Haggerston railway arch

A CGI of the interior of Otherworld, set to open in Haggerston in April. Picture: Otherworld Archant

A new virtual reality (VR) bar offering customers the chance to cut fruit like ninjas is to open in Haggerston next month.

Otherworld will open its doors on April 15 at 336 Acton Mews, beneath the unused railway arch.

The venue will have 14 immersion rooms where “adventurers” put on headsets to play sword-rhythm game Beat Saber, mountain climbing simulator Everest VR, slo-mo shooter Superhot, a virtual reality version of Google Earth and samurai fruit-cutting game Fruit Ninja.

There are 16 VR experiences, 360-degree art projections and lifelike effects of heat, wind and scent.

Otherworld Marketing Manager Chris Adams said: “This is totally brand new.

“There’s nothing else like it in London or across the country.

“If people are into their VR, food or drink they’ll love it.”

The bar will have Californian-themed street food from Lords of Poké and self-service beer.

Its two founders set up the Magic Roundabout bar at Old Street roundabout.