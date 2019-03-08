Owner of macaw missing from Stoke Newington in desperate appeal for its return

An owner of a missing blue and gold macaw is appealing for help to find the missing bird that flew away from a pet shop in Stoke Newington on Sunday.

The parrot left The Pet Shop Hackney on Amburst Road and has been spotted around Mare Street and near Clapton Pond. It is believed to be dehydrated, tired, and distressed.

The bird's owner, Jay Alishani, who runs the shop, has urged people to scour tree tops in their area and call council animal rescue or her on 07460 435 077 if he is spotted.

She had urged people not to feed him because the bird has a special diet that involves providing food with a syringe. She also explained he is likely to be perched on a branch during dusk or dawn.

The three-month-old parrot was on top of its cage when it was startled and flew off. Jay described the moment as the "worst moment in my life", saying she thought it was too under-developed to fly long distances.