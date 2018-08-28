Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

PUBLISHED: 16:59 19 December 2018

Christopher Posada.

Christopher Posada.

Archant

A paedophile has been jailed for sexually abusing two young boys in Hackney 30 years ago – and police think he may have other victims.

Christopher Posada – then known as Chris Pope – started assaulting the children when they were aged between six and eight and he was in his teens.

He befriended them and would invite them to his parents’ home where he would sexually abuse them. He also abused the pair – who knew each other – during games of hide and seek in a nearby churchyard.

Posada, now 47 and living in Malton, North Yorkshire, was jailed for six years at Wood Green Crown court today after denying 10 counts of indecent assault of a child.

The boys did not realise the other had been abused until one of them reported it to police last year.

Det Con Ben Lucas led the investigation. He said: “Christopher Posada is a predatory sexual offender who targeted two vulnerable young boys for his own gratification.

“Posada, a young man himself at the time of abuse, manipulated and controlled the boys, using his influence as an older boy to isolate and then abuse them.

“I would like to praise the courage of the two victims for supporting this case and I hope Posada’s conviction can help them move on from the pain he has inflicted on them.

“It cannot be discounted that he abused other boys – I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have been abused by Christopher Posada, or Chris Pope as he was known, to contact police. Specially trained officers are here to support you.”

Posada was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Kingsland Road murder blamed on ‘inadequate controls on late night drinking’ by opponents to Shoreditch SPA alcohol bid

Great Eastern Street. Picture: Google Street View

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder: Police release CCTV of man wanted over fatal stabbing in Kingsland Road

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over the murder of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Kingsland Road.

London Fields Lido: Hackney Council set to sue over pool’s crumbling tiles

Refurbishment works have been completed at London Fields Lido. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Southend Manor boss Peek is rebuilding his side like me says Clapton manager Fowell

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Orient manager delighted with young defenders Happe and Ling

Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe battles with a Beaconsfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rose wants Tottenham to stay on track for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) is caught by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists