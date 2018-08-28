Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

Christopher Posada. Archant

A paedophile has been jailed for sexually abusing two young boys in Hackney 30 years ago – and police think he may have other victims.

Christopher Posada – then known as Chris Pope – started assaulting the children when they were aged between six and eight and he was in his teens.

He befriended them and would invite them to his parents’ home where he would sexually abuse them. He also abused the pair – who knew each other – during games of hide and seek in a nearby churchyard.

Posada, now 47 and living in Malton, North Yorkshire, was jailed for six years at Wood Green Crown court today after denying 10 counts of indecent assault of a child.

The boys did not realise the other had been abused until one of them reported it to police last year.

Det Con Ben Lucas led the investigation. He said: “Christopher Posada is a predatory sexual offender who targeted two vulnerable young boys for his own gratification.

“Posada, a young man himself at the time of abuse, manipulated and controlled the boys, using his influence as an older boy to isolate and then abuse them.

“I would like to praise the courage of the two victims for supporting this case and I hope Posada’s conviction can help them move on from the pain he has inflicted on them.

“It cannot be discounted that he abused other boys – I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have been abused by Christopher Posada, or Chris Pope as he was known, to contact police. Specially trained officers are here to support you.”

Posada was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.