Pop-star Paloma Faith supports vegan food relief project in Hackney

Published: 9:00 AM March 19, 2021

Hackney-based singer and actress Paloma Faith has voiced her support for a community initiative providing plant-based food to people in need.

Million Dollar Vegan, an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), is on a mission to distribute one million free plant-based meals around the world before the end of the year, so it has teamed up with local charity, Made In Hackney, to provide hot meals for people in east London.

Paloma said: "This pandemic has changed all our lives and reaching out to support those left vulnerable is a wonderful act of kindness by Million Dollar Vegan and Made in Hackney.

"I’m delighted to support their program to provide delicious plant-based meals to those who need them most in east London.

"It’s a beautiful act of love and doesn’t the world need a bit more of that?"

Local charity Made In Hackney has teamed up with Million Dollar Vegan to provide plant-based meals to east London people. - Credit: Christopher Shoebridge

You may also want to watch:

Made In Hackney has given out 65,000 meals to people in need since the first lockdown in March 2020, but the pandemic has impacted the charity financially.

So, Million Dollar Vegan stepped in to help, as it did during the first lockdown, and funded another 2,000 meals to help keep the service going.

Founder of Made In Hackney, Sarah Bentley, said: "Missing meals and going hungry is a daily reality for millions of households. In a country with the resources that the UK has, this is inexcusable.

"Until radical social change happens - where wages and benefits go up in line with real life living costs - community food services such as ours will be a vital part in ensuring people don't go hungry."

The community initiative provides meals to families, the elderly, young people in hostels, hotel residents, people on low incomes and those shielding due to Covid-19.

Made In Hackney has provided 65,000 meals for people in need since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Christopher Shoebridge

But, as well as supporting people affected by the pandemic, the joint project aims to highlight the effects of animal agriculture on the climate and public health.

Joe Stratton, Million Dolar Vegan's UK Campaign Manager added that "what we choose to buy and eat has profound consequences on the world around us."

He added: "Every one of us who is privileged enough to have food choices can play a part in protecting ourselves, our planet and our future, simply by opting for more plant-based meals.”

To make a donation to Made In Hackney’s food service visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/made-in-hackney-4



