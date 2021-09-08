Published: 9:19 AM September 8, 2021

Hackney Council will receive £22,000 to tackle parental conflict which can affect children's learning, relationships and future work life. - Credit: PA

Hackney is set to receive thousands in funding to support parents in the borough facing continued conflict in their relationships and to prevent the lasting impact on their children.

The government's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is allocating £22,000 to Hackney Council as part of a £4million funding pot designed to tackle the knock-on impact of parental conflict on children's learning, relationships and future work life.

The government funding will support 147 councils across the country in developing targeted support for families as part of its Reducing Parental Conflict Programme.

DWP Lords Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott said: “Family dynamics are complicated, and the pandemic will have tested the strongest of couples.

"That’s why looking after the mental health of the whole family is vital to giving children the best start in life, and I want to ensure that help is available here in Hackney.

You may also want to watch:

“This money means better support for more families to help ensure prolonged conflict doesn’t negatively impact children or their future.”

Department for Work and Pensions Lords Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott. - Credit: © UK Parliament 2021

This support will range from couples counselling to specialist learning tools including videos and dedicated online advice, the initiatives will help parents learn how to recognise, de-escalate and solve conflict.

It means Hackney Council services can work with families to understand their experiences of family life, considering past problems and difficulties, and cultural heritage.

Specialist staff will be trained to undertake this work with a focus on understanding parental conflict and supporting parents to better communicate and understand each other’s’ perspectives on relationships and parenting.

Am Early Intervention Foundation study (2016) showed that frequent, intense and poorly resolved conflict put children's long-term mental health and future life chances "at risk".

The programme aims to promote improved outcomes for children, mostly in disadvantaged families and is designed to resolve parental conflict rather than domestic abuse. Those in abusive relationships will instead be referred to specialist support.

Learn more about parental conflict at www.seeitdifferently.org

Find out more about the government programme here.