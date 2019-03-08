Search

Patagonia launches pop-up café in Broadway Market to inspire eco activism

PUBLISHED: 14:11 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 04 October 2019

A café which aims inspire its visitors into eco activism has opened for three weeks in Broadway Market.

The launch of the Patagonia Action Works Café coincided with the launch of the clothing brand's website of the same name, which connects people grassroots organisations locally and globally who are fighting to solve the climate crisis.

"Action postcards" displayed in the café feature 24 different options to take depending on how much time they have - from signing a petition to save the Right Whale from extinction which would take five minutes, to filing a climate litigation case against the government which takes at least a week. Books written by activists are available to leaf through and borrow, and eco groups will man stalls outside every Saturday, fielding questions on what they do.

All money raised from coffee will be donated to UK environmental NGOs and charities.

