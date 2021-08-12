News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Now you see us! Hackney entrepreneur's high-vis cycling vests

André Langlois

Published: 5:59 PM August 12, 2021   
Pedal & Co's ecofriendly reflective cycling vests

Pedal & Co's ecofriendly reflective cycling vests - Credit: Pedal & Co

A Hackney designer has put her experience in fashion and theatre costumes to use, creating alternatives to the traditional yellow high-vis cycling jackets.

Pedal & Co aims to produce original, eco-friendly vests "without compromising their safety and visibility".

The company is the brainchild of urban cyclist Claire Nicolas, and her designs are created in Hackney Wick and realised in a factory near Broadway Market.

"Our reflective vests are the perfect amalgamation of artistic expression and functional purpose set to create a safer environment for everyday urban adventures," said Claire. "A shift towards investing in high-quality garments but also locally made supporting local businesses.

"It was important for me to create a universal piece that would appeal to the general public, regardless of gender, age, height or weight, and be as inclusive as possible. But also a durable garment, water repellent with unique prints and vibe to keep your ride stylish effortlessly."

The company's website is at www.pedalandco.co.uk and funding is being raised via crowdfunding at www.kickstarter.com/projects/clairenicolas/pedalandco-0

Pedal & Co

- Credit: TinaHillier2021

Pedal & Co's ecofriendly reflective cycling vests

- Credit: Pedal & Co

Pedal & Co

- Credit: Pedal & Co


