Emergency services at the scene after a woman was hit by an e-scooter in Kingsland High Street - Credit: Sally Patterson

A pedestrian who was hit by an e-scooter in Dalston could be facing "life-changing" injuries.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service this evening - January 18 - to Kingsland Road at the junction with Dalston Lane, to reports of a collision involving a woman and an e-scooter.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital.

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening, but may be life-changing, according to Scotland Yard.

A spokesperson for the Met said the rider of the e-scooter stopped, and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Cordons are currently in place and Ridley Road Market is taped off.