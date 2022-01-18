Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash
Published: 8:26 PM January 18, 2022
- Credit: Sally Patterson
A pedestrian who was hit by an e-scooter in Dalston could be facing "life-changing" injuries.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service this evening - January 18 - to Kingsland Road at the junction with Dalston Lane, to reports of a collision involving a woman and an e-scooter.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital.
Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening, but may be life-changing, according to Scotland Yard.
A spokesperson for the Met said the rider of the e-scooter stopped, and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Cordons are currently in place and Ridley Road Market is taped off.
Most Read
- 1 Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash
- 2 Girl reported missing from Hackney found
- 3 Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown to police
- 4 'Deeply shocked and troubled': Reports of rising anti-Semitic crime
- 5 Dumpling Shack announces plans for Hackney restaurant
- 6 Covid patient numbers remain steady at Homerton Hospital
- 7 Come Dine With Me calls on east London restaurants for new show
- 8 ‘The people of Edmonton will stop this incinerator’ - Protestors promise more action if plan is signed off
- 9 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash
- 10 Woman, 31, cleared of murdering man in Hackney