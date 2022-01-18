News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:26 PM January 18, 2022
Emergency services at the scene after a woman was hit by an e-scooter in Kingsland High Street

Emergency services at the scene after a woman was hit by an e-scooter in Kingsland High Street - Credit: Sally Patterson

A pedestrian who was hit by an e-scooter in Dalston could be facing "life-changing" injuries. 

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service this evening - January 18 - to Kingsland Road at the junction with Dalston Lane, to reports of a collision involving a woman and an e-scooter.

Emergency services at the scene after a woman was hit by an e-scooter in Kingsland High Street

Emergency services at the scene after a woman was hit by an e-scooter in Kingsland High Street - Credit: Sally Patterson

The pedestrian was taken to hospital.

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening, but may be life-changing, according to Scotland Yard.

A spokesperson for the Met said the rider of the e-scooter stopped, and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Cordons are currently in place and Ridley Road Market is taped off.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash
  2. 2 Girl reported missing from Hackney found
  3. 3 Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown to police
  1. 4 'Deeply shocked and troubled': Reports of rising anti-Semitic crime
  2. 5 Dumpling Shack announces plans for Hackney restaurant
  3. 6 Covid patient numbers remain steady at Homerton Hospital
  4. 7 Come Dine With Me calls on east London restaurants for new show
  5. 8 ‘The people of Edmonton will stop this incinerator’ - Protestors promise more action if plan is signed off
  6. 9 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash
  7. 10 Woman, 31, cleared of murdering man in Hackney
London Live News
Hackney News
Dalston News
Central London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sentencing of fraudster who conned Hackney hotel staff adjourned until February

London Live News

Sentencing delayed for 'audacious' fraudster who conned Hackney hotel staff

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Homerton LTN is set to be made permanent

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Hackney groups respond to permanent Homerton LTN

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The victim was stabbed in Rossendale Street, Upper Clapton, in Hackney

London Live News

Man's head and hand slashed in Hackney knife attack

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Kenneth Solomon-Ngua who has been jailed for attempted murder of a man in Finsbury Park

London Live News

Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon