Pembury Estate youngsters do Hackney proud with football tournament wins

Young footballers from a Clapton estate have been smashing records and winning international tournaments this summer.

Many of the Peabody Youth under 16s had never left London before embarking on their summer jaunt.

They won a 6-a-side tournament in High Wycombe - with the under 12, under 15 and under 16s all coming back with the trophy.

Then they won an international tournament in Manchester, facing off against teams from Kenya and Canada before beating PFA 1-0 in the final.

They also enjoyed a tour of Old Trafford and were inspired by the trophy cabinet, although they have won more trophies than Manchester United in the last few years.

Coach Raldy Patrick said: "Many of our players play for other teams and are in the process of being scouted for professional clubs.

"We always cone back to play for Pembury because we are proud of our community and would like the opportunity to travel and play against similar community teams."