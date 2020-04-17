Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lower Clapton
PUBLISHED: 12:55 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 17 April 2020
Archant
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Pembury Road, Lower Clapton, on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called at about 8.30am after a collision between a car and a motorbike. The rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he later died.
Enquiries to trace his next of kin were underway on Friday.
Police closed roads and encouraged anyone on the roads to avoid the area.
No arrests have been made.
