Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lower Clapton

PUBLISHED: 12:55 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 17 April 2020

Police at the scene of the crash in Pembury Road. Picture: @Garyfoskett

Police at the scene of the crash in Pembury Road. Picture: @Garyfoskett

Archant

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Pembury Road, Lower Clapton, on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called at about 8.30am after a collision between a car and a motorbike. The rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries to trace his next of kin were underway on Friday.

Police closed roads and encouraged anyone on the roads to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 85 deaths at Homerton Hospital as Hackney cases pass 500

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to Hackney Orthodox Jewish leader Rabbi Avrohom Pinter who has died of Covid-19

Rabbi Avraham Pinter, the Principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls School in Stamford Hill. Picture: PA Media

Jogger turns exercise into art with animal-shaped running routes

The keen runner made a special Easter themed bunny for the holiday and has also created turtle, cat and chicken shaped routes. Picture: Strava

Carer, 61, mugged in Stamford Hill on way to work on Easter Sunday

Rosie Shardlow.

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Most Read

Coronavirus: 85 deaths at Homerton Hospital as Hackney cases pass 500

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to Hackney Orthodox Jewish leader Rabbi Avrohom Pinter who has died of Covid-19

Rabbi Avraham Pinter, the Principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls School in Stamford Hill. Picture: PA Media

Jogger turns exercise into art with animal-shaped running routes

The keen runner made a special Easter themed bunny for the holiday and has also created turtle, cat and chicken shaped routes. Picture: Strava

Carer, 61, mugged in Stamford Hill on way to work on Easter Sunday

Rosie Shardlow.

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on why he missed the games against Glentoran and Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal first team squad 1969-70: (back row, l-r) Peter Simpson, Frank McLintock, George Graham, Terry Neill, Bob Wilson, John Radford, Ian Ure, John Roberts, Charlie George; (front row, l-r) Jon Sammels, David Court, Bobby Gould, Pat Rice, Jimmy Robertson, George Armstrong, Peter Storey, Bob McNab. Picture: PA

Sporting Films: Mike Bassett England Manager

Ricky Tomlinson and his partner Rita arrive for the world premiere of his new film Mike Bassett: England Manager at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Coronavirus: EFL chairman’s open letter to fans

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL
Drive 24