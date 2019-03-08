People still living in temporary housing six months after flooding off Lea Bridge Road

Two people are still living in temporary accommodation six months after the flooding off Lea Bridge Road, the Gazette can reveal.

A family being rescued from the floods in Clapton on Wednesday morning. Picture: Paul Wood A family being rescued from the floods in Clapton on Wednesday morning. Picture: Paul Wood

Thirty million litres of water flooded Waterworks Lane in Clapton in October after a pipe burst, flooding the underground car park of a block of flats and damaging the local supermarket and a Grade-II listed Victorian Old School House.

Earlier this month a progress report was presented to the council’s environment and regeneration scrutiny committee, in which Thames Water said two people with mobility issues were still not back at home owing to the lifts being broken in the Paradise Park flats.

The work is finally set to be completed this week, allowing the pair to return home.

Thames Water said: “As the work is being carried out by expert contractors, we don’t have direct control over the timeline but are in regular touch with them to ensure the work is progressing at pace.

“We’ll continue to fund alternative accommodation for the two residents who cannot return to their flats until the lifts are fixed.”

Archi Express, whose owners had to be led to safety in a dinghy, is also still closed and will be for some time. Also counting the cost of the flooding is Chan Khong Monastery UK, the Buddhist charity that had bought the Old School House building weeks before the pipe burst.

Long Huynh, chair of the charity, is now demanding compensation from Thames Water because the charity was about to embark on a huge fundraising drive to restore the building and open it up to the community.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We met with them [the charity] last week to further discuss the details of their claim.”