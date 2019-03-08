Person dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

A person has died after being hit by a freight train at Hackney Central Overground station this afternoon.

Transport police were called to the scene just before 3.50pm along with fire crews, medics and the air ambulance.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

British Transport Police said they were trying to contact the person's next of kin.

The Overground line has been suspended.